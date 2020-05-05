EFFINGHAM — The Mason man charged with murdering a Paris woman and the Beecher City man charged with concealing the homicide appeared in court on Tuesday for their first appearance with counsel.
Christopher E. Glass, 36, of Mason is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing the homicidal death of Kimberly Mattingly, 29, of Paris. Aaron M. Kaiser, 37, of Beecher City is charged with concealing a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony.
Glass and Kaiser both appeared in court via video call. Representing Glass was Public Defender Scott Schmidt, and representing Kaiser was attorney Lucas Mette. Glass and Kaiser wore face masks and gloves during their appearances.
Schmidt and Mette each asked for a preliminary hearing to be set in the cases, which was granted by Judge Allan Lolie.
Mattingly's family was present for the hearings but declined to comment.
Glass and Kaiser remain in custody at the Effingham County Jail. Judge Kevin Parker last week set Glass' bond at $5 million and Kaiser's bond at $750,000; the two would need to pay 10 percent to obtain their release.
Glass and Kaiser are scheduled to appear in court via video call at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20.
