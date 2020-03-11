The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is taking a number of precautionary measures to limit the possibilities for the exposure of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the State Capitol. Permits for all scheduled tours of the Illinois State Capitol Building and all events scheduled to take place at the Capitol Building have been canceled. In addition, lobbyists who have lobby days or other events at the Capitol Building are being encouraged to alert them to these cancellations.
Susan A. Keller, 73, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the United Methodist Village in Lawrenceville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Susan was born October 8, 1946 in Washingt…
