Local health providers say the medical care available to Effingham County residents could be comparable to larger cities when it comes to specialty care and medical technology.
During the past year or two, the opportunities have grown.
Meanwhile, Effingham is home to a program at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital that teaches young physicians the ropes through a partnership with the Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Lynchburg, Virginia.
And with the unveiling of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System in August 2017, technology has taken off and grown in ways to help more people with a less invasive surgery. Dr. Iyoob Ilyas was the first surgeon with expertise to operate technology that uses precise movements, far greater than any human hand can manipulate. He joined the HSHS Medical Group Colorectal and General Surgery team to be the first to launch the robot-assisted surgery program in Effingham.
In the past two years, the technology has expanded to help more patients and another surgeon has joined the robot surgery team.
In the first year, 2017, Iyoob performed 50 robotic-assisted surgeries. In 2018, there were 75 robotic procedures done with the addition of Obstetrician/Gynecologist Dr. Millie Nelson, who handled some surgeries starting in late 2018.
Dr. Abbie Massengill has also recently joined the robot surgery team, specializing in gynecological surgeries along with Nelson.
According to Angela Kelly, director of surgical services at St. Anthony’s, the facility can also use two specially trained surgeons at the same time, making for only one anesthesia for the patient.
“Our robotic surgery has grown to a robotics surgery team, with highly skilled and trained physicians and nursing staff,” said Kelly. “There are some surgeries that can be done with two robotically trained surgeons doing their procedure one after the other, so the patient can just be under anesthesia just once. We can perform dual procedures for a patient on the same day, such as a robotic laparoscopic cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal) by Dr. Iyoob and a robotic total hysterectomy (uterus removal) by Dr. Nelson.”
Kelly said patients have traveled as far as 60 miles for this specialized care. Procedures could include: gall bladder removal, inguinal (groin) hernia repair, umbilical hernia repair, hiatal hernia repair, incision hernia repair, and total hysterectomy. Colorectal procedures performed robotically could include: surgery for colon and rectal cancer; surgery for diverticular disease; surgery for Crohn’s disease; ulcerative colitis and others.
Wound Healing
Also located in Effingham is the Wound Healing Center, which draws patients from a wide area, according to the director. It opened in 2010 and has a reputation for excellence and exceptional patient satisfaction, according to Director Mary Huffman.
Huffman said patients come from each of the surrounding counties, but the Wound Healing Center’s reputation has also drawn patients from Mount Vernon in Jefferson County; Marshall and Martinsville in Clark County; Oblong and Robinson in Crawford County; and as far away as Indiana and Missouri.
The top conditions that the Wound Healing Center treats includes:
- Trauma
- Diabetic Ulcer
- Venous Ulcer
- Pressure Ulcer
- Arterial Ulcer
- Late effects of radiation, soft - radiation injury
Leading-edge treatments at the Wound Healing Center include negative-pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. It also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by breathing 100 percent oxygen at increased atmospheric pressures within a clear chamber as an advanced wound healing therapy.
The center was recently recognized by Healogics, the nation's largest provider of advanced wound care services, with the prestigious Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Center of Excellence award for the eighth year in a row.
By meeting these high quality standards, St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center also received the “Center of Distinction” Award, the ninth year in a row they have achieved this outstanding achievement.
Medical Student Program
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently welcomed six new third-year medical students from Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine (LUCOM) in Lynchburg, Virginia, to serve and learn alongside hospital colleagues and medical staff.
This is the fourth year the hospital is partnering with the university to provide clinical education for their osteopathic medical students. These six students chose Effingham and St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital as their clinical site. The goal is to train primary care physicians who will hopefully return to practice in this region.
“Since we began the partnership four years ago, we have had a total of 36 student doctors train with preceptors at HSHS St. Anthony’s. Six of these 36 are on their rotation in Effingham this year,” said Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer at HSHS St. Anthony’s. “In their third year, the student doctors do eight rotations with eight different physicians serving as preceptors, which includes Family Medicine/ Rural and Underserved, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, OB/GYN, Psychiatry, and Surgery.”
Danielle Lorenz
Danielle Lorenz, 27, from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, is one of those student doctors working in Effingham. She said the rural community hospital is a different experience from a larger city’s academic institution, but patients appreciate all they have available.
“I hear all the time from my patients about how wonderful they think it is to have this kind of medical care available to them in a little old town like Effingham,” said Lorenz. “The community really appreciates the medical professionals here in Effingham. From the perspective of the medical staff, they are a very tight-knit group of loving and caring individuals who really know their patients well because of how small the town is.”
Lorenz wants to work in emergency medicine. So far, her education and training has affirmed that’s the direction she would like to work. Before med school, she worked as a scribe in the emergency department, which is where her interest budded.
“I want to be able to be a beacon of hope and strength for my patients on what is likely one of their worst days,” said Lorenz. “I am currently on my internal medicine rotation, training with the hospitalists at St. Anthony’s. Emergency medicine physicians and hospitalists have a very close working relationship, and I have been grateful to now see both ends of the care given to patients when they come to the hospital. I have absolutely loved my internal medicine rotation and it has really shown me how much I love taking care of critically ill patients.”
Lorenz said her patients seem to love having students care for them in addition to their physician.
“I have been so amazed by the physicians I’ve worked with at how well they know their patients and how much they care for them,” said Lorenz. “Each physician has a unique style of teaching, and I feel as though my clinical knowledge has grown exponentially since I’ve begun, even though I know I’m only scratching the surface.
"All of my preceptors have been so welcoming and are so eager to teach me. The staff has also been so wonderful and welcoming. Dr. Jennings [Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer] and Donna [Westjohn, LUCOM Student Education Coordinator] have made us feel like we are an important part of the medical care in this community, which is really special.”
Ginny Powell
Ginny Powell, 32, grew up in Hutchinson, Kansas. But most recently she lived in Kansas City, Missouri, and has been a part of the third-year medical student program in Effingham.
She said the smaller setting and smaller number of students gives each one a more individualized training, even some one-on-one education. She came to Effingham with her husband and two daughters.
“Training in a Catholic hospital offers the opportunity to work with people who share a mission to love and serve others,” said Powell. “ I have noticed St. Anthony’s places a lot of emphasis on community outreach and education. Health promotion extends beyond the hospital or clinic, and I feel it is important for us to learn how to interact with the community in different settings.”
Powell worked as a nurse before going to medical school. Her work experience was predominantly emergency medicine and she’s interested in pursuing that, but has been considering family medicine.
“My experience training in Effingham with Dr. Jeffrey Crowell and Dr. Eric Bloemer now has me also considering family medicine,” said Powell. “I like a little bit of everything, so either of these specialties would offer the variety of patients I would like to see. Because my prior experience is pretty much only in emergency medicine, I am looking forward to my rotations in other specialties and learning about what they do.”
She said her physicians in the rotations have all been excellent teachers who truly care of their patients.
“I love that the doctors I rotate with have developed a relationship with their patients and know their lives outside of the clinic. The care they give is very personal. The osteopathic model of medicine focuses on the whole person – mind, body and spirit.
"Working in a smaller community affords the opportunity to get to know your patients outside of the hospital or clinic, and I feel that is important to providing holistic, whole-person care. I have never lived in a town this small, but it already feels like home. I could absolutely see myself practicing in a more rural setting in the future.”
