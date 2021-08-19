ALTAMONT – Kids were digging a new activity offered at this year's 40th annual Mill Road Threshermans show.
Children got their chance to get their hands dirty last weekend while they followed a small plow picking up all of the potatoes they could find.
Potato digging isn't a new concept, but it seems to be a hit with the kids.
Kevin Perkins, one of the organizer's of the Threshermans potato digging event, said when he was growing up he had to dig up potatoes on his family farm and it wasn't really something he looked forward to doing.
“It seems strange to me kids really like this,” Kevin Perkins said. “This was really work back when I was a kid. We didn't have fun doing this.”
He said he was from Irish decent and on his family farm growing up his father would plant 300 to 400 pounds of potatoes every year.
“If you've ever dug potatoes with a shovel or a fork, it is a tedious job,” Perkins said.
For the Threshermans potato digging event, a John Deere tractor slowly pulled an attached potato plow unveiling potatoes along the way. As the tractor and plow made it's way down a line of planted potatoes children were waiting with their plastic sacks to grab as many potatoes as they could find.
Perkins, who served as Ag and FFA Advisor for Beecher City High School, was concerned about the amount of moisture in the soil on the day of the event.
“The conditions are not very optimal today and it doesn't clean as well as it should,” Perkins said. “But, it works and kids come through and pick up all of the potatoes and that makes me happy. I don't have to pick up the potatoes anymore to get the thrill out of doing it.”
Most children filled their bags full of potatoes, some with a little help from their parents and grandparents.
Perkins helped his granddaughter Maddison Perkins dig out some of the bigger potatoes.
“I found some more!,” Maddison Perkins told her grandpa.
Justin Dalton brought his son 2 ½ year old son Lakin Dalton to the 40th Annual Threshermans event.
“We always have a good time out here,” Justin Dalton said. “They said potato digging is something new this year.”
“I think this a good event for the kids,” Dalton added.
Tim and Becky Heuerman of Teutopolis brought their two daughters, Isabelle and Allison, to the potato dig.
“The kids are really having fun. It's a good opportunity for them,” Tim Heuerman said.
Kyle Feldkamp, a member of the Mill Road Threshermans Board of Directors, was impressed with how may children turned out to dig for potatoes.
“This was a first for us. We just wanted to get the kids to come out,” Feldkamp said.
He said someone saw a potato digging event at another show and decided to try it this year at Mill Road Threshermans 40th annual show.
“We were just trying to get the younger more involved,” he said. “And this is working. It's great to watch all of these kids laughing and having a good time.”
Perkins said the seed potatoes for the event were donated by The Equity and planted around Father's Day.
“I guess we're an oddity,” Perkins said about the new Threshermans potato digging event. “I couldn't believe people would come out to watch it, but they do... and I'm glad they did.”
“I think we'll do it next year,” he added.
