Five hundred pounds of donated pork is preserved in a freezer at Enduring Freedom Ministries in Shumway. The donated pork was made possible by Farmweld of Teutopolis through the Illinois Pork Producers Association Pork Power program. The pork was processed, packaged and delivered by Kirby Foods IGA of Effingham. From left are Farmweld Production Manager Jonathan Wakefield, Enduring Freedom Ministries Director Vickie Kight and longtime EFM volunteer Gary Painter of Effingham.

Three local food pantries received boxes of one-pound bags of ground pork thanks to a Teutopolis-based business.

Farmweld of Teutopolis, through the Illinois Pork Producers Association Pork Power program, donated a total of 1,770 pounds of ground pork divided between Enduring Freedom Ministries in Shumway, Effingham Catholic Charities and The Master’s Hands of Newton. Kirby Foods IGA processed, packaged and delivered the pork.

Farmweld Production Manager Jonathan Wakefield, left, and Kirby Foods IGA Store Manager Roger Myers, right, unload boxes of processed pork Tuesday morning at Enduring Freedom Ministries in Shumway. The donation was made by Farmweld through the Illinois Pork Producers Association Pork Power program. The pork was processed, packaged and delivered by Kirby Foods IGA of Effingham.

Enduring Freedom Ministries Director Vickie Kight was very thankful Tuesday morning as a van load of boxes filled with pork packages were delivered by Kirby Foods IGA Store Manager Roger Myers for the EFM food pantry.

Myers said each stop would receive 23 boxes with 25 one-pound packages and one box with 17 one-pound packages for a total of 24 boxes.

“This is the third year they’ve done this,” Kight said. “Since they’re in one-pound packages, this should last through two food distributions.”

She said EFM serves 50 families every week, plus on the last Saturday of each month 200 families pass through the food pantry.

Kight said on average between 1,600 and 1,700 people a month pass through the EFM Food Pantry.

Farmweld of Teutopolis through the Illinois Pork Producers Association Pork Power program donated over 500 pounds of pork to Enduring Freedom Ministries on Tuesday morning. From left are Farmweld Production Manager Jonathan Wakefield, Enduring Freedom Ministries Director Vickie Kight and Kirby Foods IGA Effingham Store Manager Roger Myers. Kirby Foods IGA processed, packaged and delivered the pork.

“Since COVID-19, there were a couple months when it was up as high as 1,900 people,” Kight said.

“It looks like everyone will be getting pork this Saturday. Businesses like Farmweld and the community have really stepped up,” Kight said.

Farmweld Production Manager Jonathan Wakefield of Shumway helped Kight and long-time volunteer Gary Painter of Effingham remove the pork packages from their boxes, placing them in a freezer.

A food kitchen is available on days groceries are distributed. Kight said EFM volunteer Tammy Leslie-Barker is preparing to serve at least 500 people in the food kitchen for EFM’s last Saturday of the month food pantry distribution this weekend.

Tuesday afternoon, Kirby Foods IGA delivered pork to the Catholic Charities Food Pantry.

Kirby Foods IGA delivered several boxes of ground pork to Catholic Charities Tuesday afternoon. The pork is a donation from Farmweld through the Illinois Pork Producers Association Pork Power program. Kirby Foods IGA processed, packaged and delivered the pork. From left are Kirby Foods IGA Effingham Store Manager Roger Myers, Catholic Charities Food Pantry Manager Nickie Farris, Food Pantry Assistant Linda Roley and Farmweld Sales Manager Aaron Niebrugge.

Sales Manager Aaron Niebrugge of Farmweld helped to unload the van along with Food Pantry Manager Nickie Farris and Food Pantry Assistant Linda Roley.

“We wanted to help by donating to good organizations that help the community. They are what make this community great,” Niebrugge said.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time. We were running low on meat,” Farris said. “I seriously had a prayer answered today.”

Farris said in November the food pantry served 714 households totaling 2,027 individuals of which 667 were children.

“We are estimating at least 800 households in December,” Farris said. “December is always a big one for us. We were in the 800s last year.”

Farris said since COVID-19 five new households has been added each week. She said there could be anywhere between two and 10 individuals in a household.

“I guarantee we will be over that 800 figure,” Farris said.

Farmweld Field Representative Steve Keller will be in Newton Wednesday morning for a pork delivery at The Master’s Hands of Newton.

Catholic Charities Food Pantry Manager Nickie Farris unpacks a box of ground pork donated by Farmweld through the Illinois Pork Producers Association Pork Power program. Kirby Foods IGA processed, packaged and delivered the pork.

