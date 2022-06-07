EFFINGHAM — The wait is over! The Kluthe Memorial Pool is open.
Pool Manager Elizabeth Wilkinson said the pool opened on Monday, however, the weather was a factor when it came to attendance.
“Yesterday we had only 14 at the pool,” Wilkinson said Tuesday afternoon. “We doubled that today.”
The pool was scheduled to open on June 1. However, Effingham Park District officials had to delay the opening due to a paint problem in the leisure pool.
“We got two or three coats of paint down, then it rained — two days in a row,” Effingham Park District Director Jeff Althoff said last week. “We waited another day then filled the pool hoping the paint would hold and it did not.”
He said when they filled the pool the paint was floating to the top.
“You couldn’t swim in it with all of the paint coming up,” he said.
Park District Maintenance workers spent the latter half of last week pressure washing the base of the pool to remove any leftover loose paint. Once the loose paint was removed, they began filling the pool again.
He said it takes about a day and a half to fill the leisure pool with 65,000 gallons of water.
Althoff’s goal was to have the pool open on Monday. He delivered on his promise.
Fourteen children from the Effingham Child Development Center were brought to the pool by teachers and staff. Jackie Oguinn, a teacher at the school, was happy the pool was open.
“I’m very glad it’s open,” Oguinn said.
She said they bring children to the pool on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer months.
Raegan Scott of Effingham brought her 3-year-old son, Brayton, for his first swim in the Kluthe Memorial Pool.
She dropped quarters to the bottom of the pool so her son could retrieve them and bring them back to her.
“We are so happy the pool is open this year,” Raegan Scott said.
