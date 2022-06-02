EFFINGHAM — Kids ready to hit the Effingham Kluthe Memorial Pool will have to wait a little longer as the pool's scheduled opening on June 1 has been postponed due to a maintenance issue.
Effingham Park District Director Jeff Althoff said the problem is with the leisure pool.
"We had repainted the leisure pool but once we filled it up a lot of the paint started to peel off," he said. "I had the staff drain the pool and we are getting all the loose paint off. Once that is done, we plan on refilling the pool and trying again."
He said the wet weather didn't help matters when it came to painting the pool this spring.
"We got two or three coats of paint down, then it rained – two days in a row," said Althoff. “We waited another day then filled the pool hoping the paint would hold and it did not.”
“You couldn’t swim in it with all of the paint coming up,” he said. “We were trying our best to make it look nice and great – and it backfired.”
Althoff said they would not be repainting it right away after cleaning the pool. He said it would delay the pool opening for about five days. Plans now are to repaint the pool this fall.
“We’re hoping to get everything cleaned up by Friday,” Althoff said. “If that goes as planned, we may start filling it up overnight Friday. Once we get it filled up, we have to get the chemicals balanced before we can have people swimming in it.”
Althoff said it takes about a day and a half to fill the leisure pool with 65,000 gallons of water.
“I am hoping it will be open by Monday,” Althoff said. “I know the community is frustrated and so are we. The staff has been working hard to get this going. The pool sits idle for nine months out of the year not being used and you never know what’s going to go wrong when you fire it up.”
He said the park district has three full-time maintenance staff.
"Our staff are working as best we can to get it done as soon as possible," he said.
