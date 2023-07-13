A Vandalia man has been charged with causing $20,000 in damages to the Veteran Memorial Wall in Cowden and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
“On July 8, 2023 Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a call that the Veteran Memorial Wall in Cowden had been hit and severely damaged by a red pickup truck that had fled the scene,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Thursday. “The red truck with front end damage was located approximately one mile west of Cowden. The investigation has been completed and an arrest has been made.
“Bo M. Baldock of Vandalia was taken into custody on July 12, 2023 and placed in the Shelby County Jail on charges of Criminal Damage to Property and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. The damage to the wall was estimated at $20,000.”
