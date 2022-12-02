Keeping young people safe on their way to and from school is top priority for Unit 40 and its school bus drivers, but an uptick of “stop arm” violations have authorities stepping up their game.
Unit 40 Transportation Director Kristin Harvey said some days across the district she gets multiple reports of drivers ignoring the laws that were put in place to keep students safe. She said on average there is at least one stop-arm violation each day.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said once his department was alerted to the frequent issues of drivers passing stopped school buses, authorities created a public education campaign making drivers aware of the law and what they are required to do.
“We will also analyze the data to determine if the violations are occurring at specific locations,” said McFarland. “This will aid the department in determining if geographical issues are contributing to the violations and provide us specific areas to provide extra patrol.”
Harvey said the violations are not in any specific area of town, but instead, the violations seem to be “everywhere,” she said.
“It’s an ongoing issue across the state,” said Harvey. “I think people know the rules, but everyone seems to be in a rush – or they are distracted. It’s pretty simple, but they are just not paying attention.”
Unit 40 Superintendent Andy Johnson said he listens to the radio chatter of the transportation director and has heard of five to seven violations in a single day, where vehicles are passing stopped school buses.
“When the bus is stopped to drop a student off . . . the arm in front of the bus will come out and the arm with the stop sign on the side of the bus will come out,” said Johnson. “But, still vehicles will (illegally) drive right around that bus.”
Johnson said there are cameras on the bus so bus drivers can get a picture of the license plate and turn that into law enforcement.
McFarland continued that his police department will conduct additional enforcement actions, which could include targeted enforcement at bus stops and having officers follow buses to observe violations.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the school bus is the safest vehicle on the road — the child is much safer taking a bus to and from school than traveling by car.
A child‛s safety depends upon the school bus driver to properly operate the bus and ensure that the special visual bus signals are in good working order, the NHTSA reports.
Safety also depends heavily on motorists‛ obedience to the laws for approaching a school bus when loading or unloading passengers, regardless of location.
Harvey said Effingham Unit 40 has been installing stop arm cameras on its buses during the past two years. This summer the work will continue to ensure that all buses are outfitted with stop arm cameras that will help catch violators.
Johnson hopes that a joint effort between the school district and law enforcement will educate people about the Illinois laws when it comes to a stopped school bus.
“I just want to protect my kids,” said Johnson. “It’s a safety thing.”
Illinois state law requires school buses to stop for all railroad crossings. The school bus will display the hazard warning lights as it stops momentarily to determine that it is safe to cross.
The majority of children injured or killed in pupil transportation are injured outside the bus, according to Illinois State Police most are struck by motorists who fail to stop for the flashing red lights and extended stop arm.
This area around the bus is often referred to as the “Danger Zone.” Children are at greatest risk when they are getting on or off the school bus, which is why motorists need to use extra caution near a stopped school bus.
Johnson said he believes some of the people who are passing are either unaware or don’t completely understand the significance of the potential outcome of passing a school bus.
“If one of my students gets run over because of someone (illegally) passing a school bus, it’s not going to be a good day around here,” said Johnson. “The stop arm at the front of the bus is there to act as a deterrent. We’ve got little kids on these buses either going home or coming to us and we need to take care of them.”
Under Illinois law, the penalties for illegally passing a school bus is mandatory minimum fine of $300 for a first offense and 3-month suspension of driver’s license.
Second offense, or subsequent conviction within five years, can land the driver with a mandatory minimum fine of $1,000 and a one-year suspension of driver’s license. A motorist cited for illegally passing a school bus, is not eligible for court supervision.
