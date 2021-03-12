Police are seeking help from the public after a woman was found deceased Thursday on the floor of an Effingham apartment.
Effingham County Corner Kim Rhodes said in a press release that at 11:30 a.m. Thursday Effingham City Police received a call to check on the welfare of an individual living on Hillside Drive. EPD responded to the scene and found the door to the apartment unlocked. Upon entering the apartment, Rhodes said officers found a female deceased on the floor of the living room and no one else in the apartment.
The Effingham Coroner’s office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to the apartment. ISP Crime Scene Unit processed the scene.
The coroner’s office identified the woman as Brookes Goldsberry, 39, of Effingham.
A preliminary investigation indicated there was no trauma or injury to Goldsberry. The coroner’s office transported Goldsberry to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital morgue. An autopsy is scheduled at hospital at 9 a.m. Saturday to determine the cause of death.
The investigation continues by Effingham Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and Effingham County Coroner’s office.
Anyone who has information about Brookes Goldsberry’s activity on Wednesday and Thursday should contact EPD Detective Section at 217-347-0771 or Effingham County Corner’s office at 217-342-4651.
