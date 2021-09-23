Authorities say a vehicle fleeing police in Effingham this week underscores a dangerous trend that puts officers and the public at great risk.
“The total number of people fleeing law enforcement so far this year throughout our county is up 106% over 2020, and we are only in the middle of September," Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said in a press release. "These reckless acts put not only officers and deputies in danger of great bodily harm or death, but also pose significant risks to the general public. We need the communities' help in advocating for sentences that reflect the seriousness of this crime and the threat to the public’s safety.”
In the latest incident, an Effingham City police officer attempted a routine traffic stop on Sept. 20 at 10:08 p.m. at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Grove Avenue. The vehicle fled, skidding onto Grove Avenue, traveling over a curb and sidewalk before striking and damaging a detached garage owned by Elizabeth VanDelist, according to a press release.
The vehicle continued through a yard and came to a stop after colliding with a tree.
The driver, James A. Fizer, 39, and passenger, Jennifer M. Clifton, 39, both of Effingham, sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
County and city law enforcement records show that vehicles, motorcycles or all-terrain vehicles fled or attempted to elude peace officers 18 times in 2020. But through Sept. 21, there have already been 37 recorded incidents this year.
The threat to suspects and law enforcement as well as to the citizens of our communities is substantial, said the release.
"In addition to the two injured people from the accident on Monday evening, there have been multiple other instances in the past few months in our area where officers, suspects and/or passengers have sustained injuries and have even been killed, or innocent bystanders and law enforcement agencies have endured considerable losses due to property damage as a result of reckless fleeing," the release said.
Among the incidents this year, according to authorities:
• In March, suspects on motorcycles fled a traffic stop and one motorcycle almost struck an Effingham City squad car while attempting to flee at an excessively high rate of speed. Suspects have been charged in this case.
• In April, a suspect who was wanted on an outstanding warrant fled in a stolen vehicle; the suspect purposefully rammed an Effingham County squad car, an occupied Effingham City squad car, a parked vehicle, and nearly struck two other occupied squad cars. The suspect has been charged in multiple cases of fleeing and eluding.
• In May, a suspect who was wanted on an outstanding warrant fled and almost hit three deputies while spinning out in gravel. He then proceeded to strike an Effingham County squad car while trying to escape. The suspect was later arrested on multiple charges stemming from this incident.
• Also in May, a suspect fled officers and caused two separate accidents with private citizens, drove on a sidewalk then into the yard of a local business, and almost hit a pedestrian in a wheelchair before purposefully striking an Effingham City squad car. The driver was taken into custody a short time later.
• In June, a vehicle fled a traffic stop from Illinois State Police District 12; the trooper sustained injuries when he was dragged by the suspect vehicle. The suspect and two passengers were eventually taken into custody after fleeing at high speeds through two separate counties.
• In August, suspects on an all-terrain vehicle fled at high speeds from officers on Effingham streets and through residential yards. At least one person has been charged in connection with this case.
• In the surrounding area, a reckless driver in Mattoon was killed on Sept. 19 after fleeing law enforcement officers who were attempting to stop the vehicle two different times. The vehicle eventually crashed into several other vehicles and the driver was pronounced dead at the hospital; four other individuals were transported to local hospitals from injuries sustained during the crash.
Effingham City Police Chief Jason McFarland is highly concerned by the rise in the number of these cases.
"Law enforcement agencies in Effingham County are working closely with the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office to prosecute – to the fullest extent of the law – each person who makes the decision to flee or attempt to elude peace officers," McFarland said in the release. "These individuals put themselves and others at great risk through their negligent, reckless behavior, and the courts have to hold these individuals accountable for their actions. The threat which this ongoing problem presents to the general public is not trivial; there is a need for these criminal suspects to face legal consequences.”
Kuhns and McFarland urge the public to report any unsafe or erratic driving to Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 217-342-2101 or Effingham City Police at 217-347-0774.
“Law enforcement agencies are dedicated to ensuring the safety of our community and strive to provide professional public safety services in partnership with our communities,” McFarland said in the release.
In the incident this week, Fizer was arrested on a Notice to Appear for the following charges:
• Possession of Methamphetamine
• Aggravated Fleeing/Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer
• Illegal Possession of Hypodermic Needle/Syringe
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Reckless Driving
• Driving While License Revoked
• No Valid Registration
• Disobeying Traffic Control Device
• Failure to Signal When Required
• Driving on Sidewalk
• Improper Lane Usage
• Illegal Squealing/Screeching of Tires
• Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
Clifton was arrested and given a Notice to Appear for:
• Possession of Methamphetamine
• Illegal Possession of Hypodermic Needle/Syringe
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
