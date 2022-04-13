Effingham City Police, with the assistance of the Effingham City/County Special Response Team (SRT) and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant on a residence on Monday, April 11, 2022 in the 1000th block of St. Anthony Avenue. During the search, over 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, along with various other drug paraphernalia and packaging materials for narcotic sales were seized.
Kimberly J. Atkins, 44, Effingham, was taken into custody without incident and booked into Effingham County Jail on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (>15 grams but not more than 100 grams), which is a Class X felony and, if convicted, carries a sentence of 6 to 30 years imprisonment, as well as Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
As Law Enforcement and the SRT made preparations to serve the warrant, two additional individuals at the location were sought for questioning, detained, and subsequently arrested. Kaleb A. J. Godert, 21, Effingham, was taken into custody on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine (<5 grams), Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Needle/Syringe, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Donovan T. J. Godert, 22, Effingham, was arrested for Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer. Both were booked into Effingham County Jail and were scheduled for their first court appearance Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
If you or someone you know suffers from narcotic addiction, please seek treatment.
