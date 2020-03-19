EFFINGHAM — Authorities arrested a Stewardson man they say was armed with numerous weapons and ammunition.
Effingham police officers were called to a residence in the 900th block of Oakcrest Drive in Effingham around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a man attempting to enter a home.
The man was later identified as Arend R. Poe, 34, a relative of the homeowner.
Officers located Poe outside the residence wearing a type of body armor and armed with multiple handguns. Officers immediately began deescalating the situation and took Poe into custody without incident. Numerous firearms, including an AR-15 and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition, were seized during a search.
Poe was booked into Effingham County Jail and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct. He remains incarcerated and will have his first court appearance to set bond on Friday.
Effingham police were assisted by Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police. The investigation is ongoing by Effingham police detectives and additional charges may be forthcoming.
