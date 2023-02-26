Clad in bright and festive costumes ranging from Papa Smurf to Batman, residents gathered at the beach at Lake Sara for the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge, which raised more than $25,000 for Special Olympics Illinois.
Since it began at Lake Sara in 2004, the Polar Plunge is still attracting newcomers, as well as folks who’ve been taking part in the annual plunge since it first began in Effingham.
More than 100 brave participants took the plunge Saturday at the shore of Lake Sara, where the temperature of the water was 37 degrees Fahrenheit.
According to Effingham Polar Plunge Assistant Director Vanessa Duncan, many plunge participants come from towns surrounding Effingham, including Neoga, Mattoon and Charleston.
“But then we have an Arcola team here today, so people drive from all around to support our local athletes,” Duncan said.
The $25,562 raised from the event will allow Special Olympics of Illinois to continue paying for the fees and costs its athletes would have to otherwise pay in order to train and compete.
“It doesn’t matter what one of the 14 sports they’re involved in,” Duncan said. “They don’t have to pay anything.”
Once again, Dalton Rickets served at the master of ceremonies for the Polar Plunge.
“He’s been doing it since I started with the Special Olympics nine years ago,” Duncan said of Ricketts.
Ricketts has been volunteering for the Special Olympics for 15 years.
“When I was in middle school, we had a couple kids who had Down syndrome who I got involved with, so I started going to events,” Ricketts said.
Ricketts was part of the “beach crew” Saturday who helped “keep the peace” and ensure everything went smoothly.
Athlete Kim Stiver took part in the plunge for the 16th time Saturday at Lake Sara and served as this year’s Polar Plunge Ambassador. As Plunge Ambassador, Stiver was responsible for reciting the plunge oath to kick off the event.
“I just love raising money for my fellow athletes,” Stiver said.
For years, Stiver has been competing in a number of Special Olympic activities, including track and field, bocce and bowling.
“Bocce’s my favorite,” Stiver said.
Stiver is part of the CC Gold Diggers plunge team, but this year she hoped to win the Golden Plunger Award for the best individual costume with her Eeyore outfit.
Although there were a number of creative and unique costumes on display Saturday, one plunger, Andrew Ping, almost immediately caught the attention of attendees as he arrived to Lake Sara in his Papa Smurf costume.
“This is my fifth or sixth year,” Ping said.
Ping, who’s from Charleston, said he continues to take part in the plunge for the athletes because he wants to “make sure they can keep competing in the Special Olympics.”
Ping went on to win the award for having the best individual costume Saturday.
Kurtis Allen and Konner Remlinger from 104.3 FM The Party also spoke before the plunge and during the Polar Plunge after-party Saturday.
“So this is my 10th or 11th plunge, so I sort of have a tradition that I wear this silly bathrobe and something on my head,” Allen said. “I went with a shower cap today.”
Unlike Allen, Saturday was Remlinger’s first time taking the chilly plunge into Lake Sara.
Remlinger wore tropical-themed swim trunks and a hat that fit the overall theme of the event that included music from the Beach Boys.
After concluding the Polar Plunge at Lake Sara, participants dried off and made their way to the Effingham Event Center for an after-party where attendees enjoyed a fried chicken meal as Duncan presented the 2023 Golden Plunger Awards and announced the winners of several raffles.
Doug Baxter was awarded as the individual to raise the most funds. He raised a total of $1,580. The team awarded with raising the most funds for Special Olympics of Illinois was the Neoga/Sigel Indians, who raised a total of $3,265 this year.
