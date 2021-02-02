State Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, will take on a new role as Minority Spokesperson for the Senate Financial Institutions Committee, as well as continuing in his role as the Minority Spokesperson for the Executive Appointments Committee in the 102nd General Assembly.
The Senate Financial Institutions Committee deals with banking, credit union, mortgage and payday loan industries. Key policy topics have included financial institution regulation, Illinois College Savings plan oversight, mortgage foreclosure, consumer credit reporting agencies, and legislation impacting the Office of the State Treasurer.
"It is a privilege to be chosen as the Minority Spokesperson for the Senate Financial Institutions Committee. I look forward to this new role, as well as continuing to serve as the Minority Spokesperson for the Executive Appointments Committee," said Plummer. "As a downstate Senator, I know how critical it is for Southern Illinois and the Metro East to have a seat at the table. I welcome the opportunity to take on more responsibilities and to represent the conservative values of constituents from across the state during the 102nd General Assembly."
Plummer had previously served as the Minority Spokesperson for the Executive Appointments Committee in the 101st General Assembly. Plummer will also serve as a member of the Commerce, Environment & Conservation, Health, Labor, and Behavioral & Mental Health committees during the current General Assembly.
