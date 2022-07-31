ALTAMONT — It was a day for fun and family at the Effingham County Fair Saturday as new attractions and 4-H tradition drew fairgoers to the fairgrounds in Altamont.
Families flocked to the massive inflatable houses and slides, which will be available for young children from noon to 10 p.m. through Monday. There will still be plenty for kids to do the remainder of the fair after the grand opening Sunday of the new Barnyard Playground thanks to donations from various individuals and businesses.
For many parents at the fair, watching their children compete in 4-H is what keeps them coming back every year as they watch them carry on a tradition that spans generations.
Ryan and Hannah Hoekstra were at the fairgrounds Saturday to help raise funds for the local 4-H foundation. Fundraising efforts have been going well so far, according to the Hoekstras.
“There was a ton of people here earlier,” Hanna Hoekstra said.
They are members of the Midnight Riders 4-H Club. The club focuses primarily on making horse riding more accessible to those who can’t otherwise afford it. However, they are also involved in many other aspects of 4-H, including arts, crafts and other animals.
“We just started two years ago,” Hannah said.
They started getting involved when their children became old enough to show animals.
“Our kids were in the Pee Wee show earlier showing goats,” Ryan said.
Families looking for more entertainment at the fair can attend some upcoming events, including Family Bargain Night at the carnival on the fairgrounds Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m.
