EFFINGHAM — An attorney for a Watson man charged with aggravated battery and grooming told the Effingham County Circuit Court a plea in the case is possible in coming weeks.
Marlin E. Robb, 69, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony, and grooming, a Class 4 felony.
Robb's attorney, Ed Deters, told Judge Michael McHaney that he and the state are currently negotiating a possible plea, which could be ready at Robb's next court date, set for 9 a.m. on Aug. 31.
Robb was arrested in September 2019 in connection with allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a Dieterich High School student. In an April 2019 interview with the Effingham Daily News, then 18-year-old Trenton Spence alleged that Robb, who was working as a substitute teacher in Spence’s special education class, touched him inappropriately.
Spence said on March 26, 2019, during the class about seven students were in the classroom, and also a female teacher. But that teacher was busy helping other students.
Spence said the substitute teacher allegedly pulled a chair up next to Spence as he studied, sitting so close that the teacher’s body was touching Spence’s. Spence said the substitute allegedly talked about masturbation, using condoms and fondling.
Spence said he pushed Robb’s hand off of his leg, but then he allegedly replaced his hand and tightened his grip on Spence’s leg. Spence said the teacher also asked about Spence’s siblings and whether or not they attended the school.
