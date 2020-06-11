EFFINGHAM — The attorney for a St. Elmo woman charged with drug-induced homicide told the court Thursday that plea negotiations have started with the Effingham County state’s attorney.
Katelann R. Miller, 23, is charged with the Class X felony and appeared in court this week. Miller’s attorney, Lupita Thompson, also filed a motion to continue the trial setting.
Thompson said she had been unable to receive reports from an expert due to a death in the expert’s family. Assistant State’s Attorney Rob Scales expressed concern over continuing the case because Thompson had not identified who the expert is and the person’s field of expertise.
Judge Allan Lolie questioned if the expert was named in Thompson’s motion, to which Thompson responded the expert was not. Lolie requested Thompson reveal who the expert is and what their job is in order to clarify relevance to the case.
Thompson said the defense is not obligated to share the name of the expert at this point in the case. Lolie again requested the expert’s name, and Thompson provided the information, adding the expert is a psychologist.
Lolie said because there is no insanity defense in the case he questioned why such an expert was needed. Lolie then met with Scales, Thompson and Miller in judge’s chambers to discuss possible defenses in the case involving the expert.
Once out of chambers, Lolie said he did not find the two presented possible defenses relevant to the case and reluctantly granted Thompson’s motion to continue.
Miller is charged with the Class X felony after an Effingham County grand jury indicted her in September 2018. The indictment alleges Miller knowingly delivered a substance containing heroin to Joseph L. Bertiaux of Teutopolis. When he injected it, the heroin caused his death, according to authorities.
Miller posted bond in September 2019. As part of her bond conditions, Miller was to be placed on home electronic monitoring.
Miller will next appear in court at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13.
