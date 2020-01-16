EFFINGHAM — A plea is expected in the case of a Shelbyville man who allegedly stole a car, crashed into the Village Square Mall in Effingham and broke into the Zales Jewelry store in January 2018.
Jordan A. Johnston, 25, is expected to enter a plea deal with the state at his next court date on Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. Johnston appeared in court Thursday with his attorney Lou Viverito. Johnston has been out of jail after being released on a recognizance bond.
Johnston is charged in Effingham County with two counts of burglary, Class 2 felonies, for the 2018 incident. He has also been charged in Shelby County with one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony.
Viverito was granted continuances throughout 2019 as he waited on lab results from fingerprint analysis.
The case is expected to be resolved with the pending plea negotiation. Johnston will appear in court for the Shelby County case on Feb. 26 for a final pretrial hearing before his scheduled March 9 trial.
