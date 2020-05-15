EFFINGHAM — A plea is expected in an Altamont man's battery and trespassing case.
Public Defender Scott Schmidt told the Effingham County Circuit Court Friday that a plea is in the works for his client, Ronald W. Junior, 46.
Junior is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, and criminal trespass to a residence while persons were present, a Class 4 felony. The court will hear the probably plea on June 15 at 11 a.m. Authorities say that on Jan. 13, Junior went to the Altamont city building and threatened city employees, telling them they would all “go to hell.” When officers arrived on scene, Junior allegedly threatened to fist-fight the officers, according to police.
Police say that Junior on that same day went to his neighbor’s trailer, broke a window and tried to grab the neighbor through the window. Junior then went to another neighbor’s trailer, entered the residence without permission and threatened to kill the two occupants of the trailer, police say.
Once in custody, authorities say Junior pulled a correction officer’s hair.
Junior has since posted a $3,500, or 10 percent of his $35,000 bond, and is not in custody.
