EFFINGHAM — Plans are underway to improve the local skate park at Hendelmeyer Park that will depend on enough money being raised for the project.
Effingham Park District Director Jeff Althoff presented the project to Effingham Park Board commissioners last week.
“We’ve been talking for years about redoing the skate park,” Althoff said.
He said the improvements would cost about $100,000 for the concrete work, with the district saving money on dirt it will bring in for the project. The project would include a 4-5-foot-wide mini-half pipe and a china bank. It will also involve adding concrete corners to the skate park and putting a fence up on the portion of the park that borders South Fourth Street.
Althoff said he would like the park board to earmark $50,000 toward the project from general obligation bonds, but said the project is dependent upon raising money for the remainder of the cost. Althoff asked local skateboard competitor Deano Tull to spearhead fundraising for the project.
Tull said Thursday he is anxious to get the fundraising started.
“This is going to be a dream come true if we can make this skate park happen, and you can’t have dreams without working hard for them,” Tull said.
“We’ll be able to offer huge contests,” said Tull, who organizes the annual Ham City Jam competition at the park.
“We’ll be able to get more pro skaters to come here. The opportunities would be so much bigger,” he said.
Tull said the improved skate park would have a flow to it like professional skate parks in California.
“It’s a new modernized way of skateboarding,” he said.
“It will look nice if it gets built,” Tull added.
Tull said this would only be phase I. Down the road he would like to see lights added to the park.
“Once it’s there, it’s going to be there for years and years,” Althoff said. “Every night there are kids out there skating and there are kids who don’t play sports. It’s their place to go.”
Joel Flack of Effingham and Eli Wendling of Watson came to the skate park Saturday to get some skating in between baseball games. After looking at the park plans, Flack thought it was a great idea.
“It really looks cool,” Flack said.
Flack has only been skating for two months. He uses the park one to three times a week.
“I really enjoy learning it,” Flack said about navigating the ramps in the skate park.
In other business, commissioners learned of damages to the Richard E. Workman Sports and Wellness Complex on July 15. General Manager Patti Smith, of Rink Management Services Corporation which manages the complex, said she didn’t realize lightning hit the complex’s HVAC units. She said they have been constantly fixing problems since the building was struck.
Althoff told commissioners four of the six HVAC units were out of service due to the storm.
Smith said KCH Mechanical of Teutopolis came to the complex several times over the course of a week after the storm to make repairs. KCH said some of the wiring had been fried by the lightning strike.
She said the lightning strike also caused issues with the Wi-Fi system, cameras and pool.
Althoff said due to the loss of the HVAC system, humidity level in the gymnasium was so high it buckled the floor on one side and a storage door wouldn’t open. He said they had estimates on how much it would cost to fix the floor. However, a final cost will not be known until after an insurance adjuster inspects the damage.
Smith said there were currently 1,800 regular memberships, 514 prime memberships, 307 suspended/frozen memberships for a total of 2,621 memberships in August as compared to 2,593 in July.
In other news, Smith said Heartland Hurricane Conditioning ended on Aug. 28 and Heartland Swim Team registration started on Aug. 31. Two swim categories were added to the program — Swim for Fitness and High School Conditioning. Smith said details were being finalized for a swim scholarship program.
Smith said because of COVID-19 restrictions, the complex workers are tracking pool activity to ensure they are not exceeding capacity limits. She said data collected would be used to determine peek usage time and assist programming.
Smith said four fitness classes were added in September, including Sensational Seniors, a senior-specific activity featuring gentle movements to build strength, balance and increase mobility, Mondays, 9:15-10 a.m.; Tabata high-intensity workout, Tuesdays, 5:15-6 p.m.; Power Step, Saturdays, 8:15-9 a.m.; and Deep Water Aqua, Saturdays, 9-10 a.m.
Althoff told the commissioners there are 15 kids in the district’s after-school program. He said the kids come to the park district office, play on the playground equipment, then get homework help. Althoff said the kids are all picked up by 5:30 p.m. at the latest each day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.