EFFINGHAM — Effingham City Council on Tuesday approved a land purchase agreement to McHugh Hospitality Group, Inc. as part of a plan to build a minimum 30,000-square-foot extended-stay hotel.
Economic Development Director Todd Hull said the city had previously purchased the land and marketed it for re-development. Four developers have since come forward, one being McHugh Hospitality Group.
Hull said the sale of real estate agreement states that the buyer wants to start construction before February 2024 and complete it by April 2025. The purchase price will be $775,495, according to the ordinance that authorizes the sale.
The property is about two acres on Lot 5, near Avenue of Mid America and Raney Street, located south of and adjacent to Top Shelf lot, which is east of the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
At its Nov. 1 meeting, the council discussed the topic that led to authorizing Tuesday's sale of real estate to McHugh Hospitality Group Inc. Commissioner Libby Moeller was absent. All others approved the ordinance to sell the land.
“We’ve accomplished exactly what we wanted when we purchased (the land.) It’s a win-win for the community and we appreciate the McHugh family stepping up and expressing an interest in it,” Commissioner Larry Micenheimer said at the Nov. 1 meeting.
“We have a known operator with a track record of running first-class hotels and the bonus is that it’s a local group,” said Commissioner Hank Stephens at that meeting.
The plans are to construct the facility that will house about 100 rooms. The building is expected to be between 30,000-60,000-square feet.
John McHugh with McHugh Hospitality spoke at the Nov. 1 meeting and said the proposed construction will be a mid-scale, all suite, extended-stay hotel.
The group owns a similar facility in southwest Missouri. This proposal will bring Effingham its first extended-stay facility.
In other matters, the council:
• Heard that Apex Fire Sprinkler Company has completed the Village Square Mall, Nuisance Remediation, Fire Sprinkler System Modification project at a total cost of $22,875.
• Approved a special use permit for mini-warehouses. Sperry Sales LLC is proposing to develop the property with an auto sales facility and mini-warehouses near the corner of Illinois Routes 32-33 and Nazarene Road. The current zoning there is general commercial, which is fitting for the auto sales, but the mini-warehouses required a special use permit. The Plan Commission held a public hearing and unanimously recommended the council grant the special use permit for the mini-warehouses.
• Approved portions of street closures for Hometown Christmas on Dec. 3.
• Heard a proposal to purchase software from CivicServe at the cost of $10,500 to be used for managing grants and loans, as well as help staff organize projects and reports in the TIF and Enterprise Zones within the city. No action was taken on this item.
• Heard IDOT has some proposed improvements on the southwest tri-level bridge. Bid letting will be Nov. 18 for work to begin this spring.
• Heard the city will receive $200,000 grant from the state that will be awarded for the Ford Avenue extension project. This is among other state funding, including $450,000 awarded earlier. Bid letting for the 500-foot-long stretch will likely come early in 2023.
