Lake Sara Beach Park was the topic of recent conversation as the Lake Sara Forever organization and the Farnsworth Group update their master plan.
Tom Ryan, chairman of the Effingham Water Authority Parks and Recreation Committee and a trustee for the Lake Sara Forever fund, and Bruce Brown, landscape architectural manager at the Farnsworth Group, made a presentation for a small group of Lake Sara residents at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library last week.
Ryan said they would be putting a survey on the web service Survey Monkey to possibly get additional input from those who do not live on the lake as well as lake residents.
He said Lake Sara Beach is a public area on Lake Sara, that now, as in years past, is a destination for county and out-of-county residents.
Today, the Effingham Water Authority holds the lease for the peninsula and finished phase one of project that includes an ADA-accessible fishing dock, disc golf course of which four holes are ADA accessible and two ADA-accessible playgrounds.
Phase one was paid for with the assistance of a $200,000 state grant to the Effingham Water Authority in January of 2020, matched by another $200,000 from community donations. A second $200,000 state grant announced in July, also matched with $200,000 in donations, will pay for half of phase two of the Lake Sara Beach Park project once the grant is finalized.
The $200,000 matching funds comes from donations to the Lake Sara Forever Fund, administered by the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.
Brown said he is impressed how the Lake Sara Forever group was able to receive grant money.
“The Illinois Department of Natural Resources for years has offered what is called the OSLAD (Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development) where you can buy property or improve property,” said Brown. “It is one of the few vehicles in the state of Illinois park districts and recreation have to get some grant money.”
Brown said getting grant money from OSLAD is very competitive because there is only $25-30 million in grant opportunities available.
“The fact that not only have you won, you’ve won two of them (grants) and you’re not a park district I think speaks volumes, because in our discussions with the IDNR they tend to lean towards park districts and park departments and this is a water authority,” he said.
He said plans for phase two are focusing on adding activity areas for an older age group, including an outdoor exercise area, volleyball court and four pickleball courts.
“One of the reasons we are back with you tonight is the second OSLAD was awarded about a month ago and we are in the process of getting that pulled together and let the IDNR acknowledge everything and let us go,” said Brown. “We will be designing phase two over the winter and start next summer.”
He said an OSLAD grant must be used within a two-year period. Brown believes once the design is complete the project should be ready for bids by the first of the year, break ground in the spring and completed by the end of the summer.
Ryan said there is room for more activities such as shuffleboard and bag toss in an area close to the Bocce ball court.
“The good news is we have a great start with the playgrounds and work that was done last year, especially for the younger kids, and handicapped accessibility,” said Brown. “Now we are going into a phase where we will be adding other age groups, so this really can become a family place and that’s the long-term goal here. You can bring the family here for awhile and enjoy a lot of different activities.”
Tom Ryan said one of the purposes of last week’s meeting in addition to reviewing phase one and looking forward to phase two of the park master plan was to receive input on what people would like to see in the park and make updates to their Lake Sara Beach Park master plan.
Ryan stressed that any suggestions for park features would need to be ones that could be reasonably maintained for minimal cost.
A splash pad was included in the master plan but was found to not be cost effective due to the high maintenance and operating cost because it had to operate with fresh water and not water straight from the lake.
A waterslide was suggested, but Ryan said in order to operate the slide they would have to hire personnel to be stationed at both the top and bottom of it.
Another suggestion was to increase the size of the beach area.
“If we enlarge the beach, we could potentially enlarge what they call the 'bather load,'” Brown said. “If the bather load goes up, we are no longer grandfathered, which would force us into building more restrooms to meet the code.”
“The intent is not to build a Six Flags here. The intent is to have a municipal park that everyone can enjoy,” Ryan said.
He said some of the top 10 things children want at the park include more playground equipment, nature trail, disc golf course, fishing pier, splash pad, waterslides, beach volleyball, nature play area, bike trail and star observatory.
The top 10 adult facilities wanted at the park are grilling areas, disc golf course, walking/running trail, beach volleyball, amphitheater, boat parking, fishing pier, wildlife/nature area, bike trail and star observatory.
To make a contribution to the Lake Sara Forever Fund, administered by the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, visit lakesaraforever.com and click on donate. Lake Sara Forever also has a Facebook page at: facebook.com/Lake-Sara-Forever-316187162246087.
