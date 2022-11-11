Sue Bowers is a co-chair on Strasburg’s 150th anniversary celebration committee. She has lived in Strasburg for 35 years, where she works at the Shelby County State Bank. She has been one of several Strasburg residents who have been leading efforts to organize and fund the town’s much anticipated 150 year milestone in 2024.
The committee’s first fundraiser for the celebration was a bake sale which was followed by a burrito night that was held once a week. Burritos provided for the event were none other than Maggie Boldt’s “Strasburg famous” burritos that used to be served at the popular local restaurant, CASS’s.
“She used to own the restaurant there in town for years and her famous burritos were on Fridays,” bowers said.
In addition to these fundraisers, Bowers said another fundraiser is planned for late November.
“Our next fundraiser is going to be on Nov. 27. We are going to have a golf ball drop. We’re selling 100 tickets and $100 dollars each the winner will win $5000, so we still have a few tickets available,” Bowers said.
In addition to the golf ball drop, Bowers said the November event will also include a couple of food vendors that will be available to attendees.
Next month, the 150th anniversary celebration committee will be hosting yet another fundraiser. Bowers said the event is expected to take place on or around Dec. 16.
“We’re going to be selling homemade cinnamon rolls, and we’re also going to have a live nativity,” she said.
It’s still not too late for anyone who would like to purchase a ticket for the golf ball drop fundraiser to do so. Bowers said a few tickets are still available.
“What we have left is going to be at the Shelby County Bank in Strasburg,” Bowers said.
All of these fundraisers are helping the committee pay for all the festivities being planned for the towns 150th anniversary in 2024. Some details regarding the celebration are still unclear, but Bowers said this is the part of the celebration she is most looking forward to.
“The main attraction I think will be the carnival and live entertainment,” she said.
“Our date has not been set in stone because we’re still waiting to hear back from the carnival.”
The 150th festivities being planned for 2024 will take place at the park in Strasburg.
Bowers said the response she and the 150th anniversary committee have received from the Strasburg community has been “overwhelming.” The desire of the community to see this celebration happen can be seen in their determination to help raise funds.
“They just really are behind us 100%.”
“It was just a free will donation and we made almost $800, and people have just been very very generous. They like to support their community, and those golf ball have been out of this world,” Bowers said.
Bowers also noted that burrito sales were also quite successful.
“We made $2500 on that, clear profit,” she said.
Bowers said that when she became the co-chair of the committee, she and the other co-chair, Jodi Quast, decided that they didn’t wanted to do something special for the town, something that it has never seen before or, at least, hasn’t been seen by Strasburg residents for generations.
“Jodi and I, the other co-chair, we’re just trying to do some different things there in town that have never been done before, hints the golf ball drop and the Maggie’s burritos sales,” Bowers said.
Bowers explained that although one has happened in Strasburg for many years, the carnival used to be a can’t-miss event for many Strasburg residents.
“What I’m looking forward to the most is, I think, the carnival,” she said. “The town used to have carnival up and down main street for years and years and years.”
Bringing the carnival back to Strasburg is particularly important to Bowers because her family has close ties to the old carnival tradition that used to be a significant part of life in the town.
“My husband’s grandfather was one of the ones in charge of that years ago. And my husband, that’s all he’s talked about to our children, and they’ve never seen it in their lifetime,” Bowers said.
Bowers said she looks forward to her children, one being 33 years old and the other being 27, seeing the carnival in Strasburg for the first time in their in their lives.
“A lot of the older people are really looking forward to that, and fingers crossed we get one,” she said.
According to Bowers, one reason why the committee has been so effective in organizing unique and effective fundraisers for the 150th anniversary celebration is that it is composed of several young residents.
“We needed some good young blood in there,” Bowers said. “The young kids have energy and that’s what we want.”
Bowers said everyone, including those living outside of Strasburg, will be welcomed to the 150th anniversary celebration with “open arms,” saying, “the more the merrier.”
“We welcome anyone that wants to help us celebrate,” she said.
