Planners opposed to residences near airport

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Plan Commission has recommended that the city council not change the zoning on property near the Effingham County Memorial Airport from commercial to residential because it doesn’t fit the city’s land use plan.
Billy and Florence Genaust had requested the rezoning of 18.15 acres near the airport. It is now zoned non-urban. They requested changing it to multiple dwelling for residential development.
This week, the Effingham Plan Commission reconvened from its July 9 public hearing. The commission requested the continuance in order to gather further information and opinions of various regulatory authorities.
The acres are located east and north of 14018 East 1100th Avenue, also known as Airport Road. Even though his property is not in city limits, it still is situated within the 1.5-mile extraterritorial district the city has zoning authority over.
“We’ve had this land for years and years and years,” said Billy Genaust. “I’ve talked to (Effingham Economic Development Director) Todd Hull many times. (Advanced Power Technology) Powder Coating wanted to buy it but couldn’t work it out and they went to Dieterich. The Nuxolls, originally were going to come there, but we couldn’t work it out, so they ended up in the south edge of town here. I’ve had several chances to sell, but things don’t work out.”
Genaust said in 2018 The Effingham Regional Growth Alliance had planned to put around 50 homes there, but it wasn’t possible due to the zoning.
“We had a contract with The Alliance for $318,000 for this parcel of ground, but they couldn’t work anything out with the city and so they threw up their hands,” said Genaust. “Now, I’m hoping the city will review this and see some benefits of this.”
He also suggested the city could use the land and possibly extend South Fourth Street.
Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman reminded the Plan Commission that due to the complexity of the rezoning of this piece of property, the city requested additional time last month. He added that the city’s future land-use maps declare the highest and best use of the land in that area is for industrial, therefor Genaust’s rezoning request does not conform to the city's comprehensive plan.
“We wanted to reach out to some adjacent land owners, especially the airport board commission to get their official recommendation and opinion of the rezoning of this piece of property,” said Heuerman.
Heuerman told to the plan commission Effingham County Engineer Greg Koester, who works with the airport board, was instructed to reach out to the division of aeronautics for an opinion if residential development is recommended adjacent to an airport.
According to Heuerman, an opinion of Robert Hahn, Illinois Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics airport planning engineer and airspace specialist, stated even though residential properties are “not prohibited next to airports,” it is “not the desired use” either.
“They try to look at the long-term planning of what the airport might see in the future. It should be in the airport layout plan. And zoning is the only way to control the surrounding property of an airport for future generations to come,” said Heuerman, referring to Hahn’s opinion.
The Effingham County Memorial Airport Commission met on Aug. 7, and voted to recommend maintaining the existing zoning, rather than changing the zoning to residential.
But Genaust said the most recent interest in the property is from buyers who want to use the land for residential development. He has had no one interested in the land for commercial use in many years. Water and sewer are at the entrance of the proposed subdivision.
“The (residential) location would allow a person to leave their home and within 10 to 15 minutes be at the hospital, their doctor’s office or any other business in the City of Effingham,” he told the Plan Commission.
Genaust said he wants to give some future homeowners a place where they can come and build a home and be close to Effingham. He said he wants to sell the property and have someone else develop the 18.15 acres.
If the rezoning is approved, Heuerman said it would be the only R3C or multifamily dwelling in the area — and it would be setting a new trend out there.
Commissioner Brad Meinhart asked if the land could be sold if it wasn’t rezoned, which Genaust said, “quite possibly.”
“I’m just trying to understand why we would rezone this,” said Meinhart.
“We hope the city will go along with this, and if for some reason they don’t, then my next hope is that the airport or the city – or whatever – would buy the ground and whatever the plans are for the future, they could do. The ground would be theirs,” said Genaust.
Meinhart said if they agreed to the rezoning, it would “be for the wrong reasons.”
Commissioner Alan Harris said while he’s sympathetic to Genaust, it seems he is “trying to jab a square peg into a round hole.”
Commissioner Mark Thies added he too is sympathetic, but “we are opening ourselves up to setting a new precedence.”
The commission unanimously denied the rezoning request.
The Effingham City Council will discuss the commission’s recommendation not to change the zoning at its Aug. 20 meeting, but it will not vote on the matter until the Sept. 3 meeting. Both meetings begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Contact Dawn Schabbing at dawn.schabbing@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151, ext 138
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.