EFFINGHAM – Two area Lions Club members pitched the idea of bringing a club back to Effingham during a city council meeting this week.
Kevin Mendenhall of the Robinson Lions Club and Jim Strange of the Altamont Lions Club showed their support and desire to reestablish a Lions Club in Effingham.
Mendenhall said he first spoke to Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach, who encouraged them to bring their presentation to the council. Eventually, a public meeting will be held. That date has not yet been set.
“This is an area we feel there is a great need of help by the Lions,” Mendenhall said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Our main focus in the communities is to help with the hearing and visually impaired. Once the club is established, they will have their own forms to fill out and people can come and request help for purchasing eyeglasses and hearing aids.”
The two men will be canvassing the city, bringing around brochures about the Lions Club, visiting businesses – and recruiting prospective members for the Effingham Lions Club. After this happens, there will be a public informational meeting.
Lions Club started in Illinois in 1917 in Chicago, Mendenhall said.
Strange said there had been an Effingham Lions Club previously. Some of those members have since joined other area clubs.
Strange added that he is committed to being at every meeting in Effingham, once established, for at least two years to help answer questions and help guide the club.
Mendenhall said the new club members will choose when they want to meet and the two men will assist trying to help find a place to meet. They have equipment needed to get a club started, as well.
“I think it’s a great club,” said Schutzbach. “We do have some folks from other districts coming into this city. It would be wonderful if these gentlemen were able to get the city’s club up and running again.”
The mayor added that Tuesday’s presentation was to let everyone know they will be out there communicating their goal of forming an Effingham Lions Club.
“We hope there will be some volunteers who will come forward and get Effingham’s (Lions Club) on the right track,” said Schutzbach.
Mendenhall said in a city this size they feel there’s a great need for a Lions Club.
“I’m sure there are people on the lower income side who need some help getting eyeglasses for themselves or their children,” said Mendenhall.
A lot of times information gets relayed to and from the school nurse once that need is known.
In other matters, the council authorized the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for public safety equipment. The city was allowed $7.1 million in funding from the bill that was signed into law in March 2021 to provide additional financial relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Administrator Steve Miller said the purchases with ARPA money mostly will be used during fiscal years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Included in the purchases all related to public safety are 10 police squad cars, $51,525 each or $515,250; police/fire training equipment, $60,000; fire equipment, specifically, self-contained breathing apparatuses, $334,740; fire communications for radios, $250,000; public works equipment, a street sweeper, $300,000; and for public works, a street/sewer vacuum truck, $565,000.
Miller said although their list totals more than $1.7 million over the three fiscal years, if the totals actually exceed the amount of ARPA money, the list of purchases will be reduced. They wanted some flexibility in what might be purchased, knowing that at this point they can’t be certain of the total costs.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the lowest responsible quote, $13,250, from Robert Simmons for the demolition of property at 713 South Park St., which had been deemed unsafe and dangerous at a previous meeting.
• Discussed a 4% pay increase for non-union salaried and hourly employees in the city, effective May 1, which will be voted on at the next regular meeting on April 4.
• Discussed changing the policy that would allow designated employees the ability to make a purchase without seeking approval from $500 to $2,500. This will be voted on at the April 4 meeting.
• Approved the purchase of Christmas light displays from Holiday Outdoor Decor in the amount of $55,396.
• Approved the purchase of Christmas light displays from Northern Light Displays in the amount of $17,456.
• Approved a quote from HACH in the total amount of $18,876 for a two-year maintenance partnership for services on existing equipment at the water treatment plant.
• Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman introduced newly hired public works maintenance workers to the council: Clark Bigard, Alex Reisner and Brad Nott. They replace three long-serving public works employees who recently retired.
