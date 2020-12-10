EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Plan Commission rejected key aspects of a proposal for a QuikTrip gas station and convenience store at the north end of Effingham after months of delays and a lively public hearing.
The decision was a rare split vote for the commission, with a 5-2 vote not to recommend rezoning the proposed travel center’s lot at the corner of Technology Drive and North U.S. 45. This came after they unanimously approved the site plan for QuikTrip because it complied with all the necessary regulations and expectations.
Though the plan commission’s recommendation is usually respected, the Effingham City Council has ultimate authority on the decision. A final decision on the matter is not likely, but the council is scheduled to discuss the item on Tuesday.
“A majority of the time, city council takes the recommendation of the plan commission,” said Dave Storm, a longtime member of the commission who chaired the meeting.
The last vote where the City Council split with the Plan Commission was for a special-use permit for the Austin Mansion in 2014, according to the city’s Director of Public Works Jeremy Heuerman.
City Clerk Abbey Nosbisch said Wednesday the city anticipates a surge of public involvement at its next council meeting, driven by this issue.
The four-hour Effingham Plan Commission meeting was held at The Effingham Performance Center Tuesday with about 25 people attending. There were several letters submitted to the commission by people who could not attend the meeting as well.
QuikTrip representative and real estate project manager Gwen Keen and a traffic engineer hired by QuikTrip, Lee Cannon, spoke in support of the development.
Keen gave a presentation highlighting some of the claimed benefits a QuikTrip location would bring.
“We are the top in the industry,” Keen said. She added that the store, though it would have bays for trucks to fuel, would focus on car and short-haul trucks as its primary customer base. Its brand, she said, is an “anti-truckstop.”
Keen also promised that the proposed location would bring six full-time and at least 10 part-time jobs to the community. It would also dedicate 5% of its profits to local charities and causes.
People spoke in opposition to the development.
Jim Wolters, a longtime Effingham firefighter, is a resident of the Historic Hills subdivision. Wolters presented to the commission two petitions collected by nearby residents — 31 signatures from the residents of Historic Hills and 58 signatures from Park Hills and its surrounding areas.
“Our concern is not with the convenience store and car traffic, but rather with the added traffic the proposed facility would create: truck traffic,” Wolters said, clarifying that with increased truck traffic, local car traffic would divert along the smaller side roads in the area.
This concern was also brought up by local road authorities.
“I do not appose them coming to Effingham, but I have many concerns about what is going to happen as traffic counts could potentially double or triple with traffic using Willenborg Street,” wrote Rich Mette, Douglas Township’s Highway Road Commissioner, in a letter to the plan commission.
Mette could not attend the meeting, so Effingham County Engineer Greg Koester testified to the panel on Mette’s behalf, though he said in an interview he didn’t mean to offer his own opposition. He was there in order to be available to the panel if they had questions about the issue brought up by Mette.
The businesses in the nearby Technology Park — a business park home to several of the city’s largest employers — were a central concern at the meeting.
Dean Bingham, president of development company Agracel, spoke at Tuesday’s meeting and at past meetings on the subject. He worried that the increased traffic to the side roads might pose a danger to pedestrians and cars.
“You can argue about percentages, but if you lived out there, you would know,” he said. “I’d hate to think somebody get injured because we did something we weren’t ready for.”
Kevin Roewe, an employee of the nearby Patterson Technology Center, spoke in opposition as well.
“The six new jobs QuikTrip will bring are less than these companies hire in a given month,” Roewe said. Roewe initially said he represented Patterson, but after being pressed by Keen clarified he was not an official spokesperson.
“It’s not QuikTrip’s fault. It’s just not a good spot in Effingham,” he said.
Roewe presented because a colleague of his who intended to come to the meeting, Rob Lewis, died during the time that the meeting was delayed.
City Administrator Steve Miller said city staff members have received comments from “several” businesses and individuals who were not opposed to the project.
“Typically only the individuals that oppose a project will testify,” said Miller.
The development initially came to the city’s attention during the summer and was first discussed at a Plan Commission meeting in September. After the commission had concerns about traffic flow, they pushed the matter back until the Illinois Department of Transportation could review the plan and QuikTrip could modify it accordingly.
Though the materials were ready in November, the meeting was delayed again because a member of QuikTrip’s team was not available due to “circumstances beyond their control,” according to City Planner Greg Koester.
Effingham’s City Council will discuss the matter at Tuesday’s council meeting. The plan commission submitted to the council a 154-page packet of information which includes a 14-page letter of recommendation outlining the meeting and the reasoning for the commission’s recommendation to deny the rezoning request.
