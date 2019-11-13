EFFINGHAM — Effingham Plan Commission pushed through a petition Tuesday that paves the way for additional housing in the city despite concerns from neighboring residents.
The Effingham Plan Commission recommended to the city council the rezoning of property on the south side of Effingham. The 14.4-acre property, located at the southwest corner of Veterans Drive and Jaycee Avenue, was purchased by JMVH Properties LLC.
“...I would like to have it rezoned to be able to put in approximately 30 to 35 single-family and duplex residences,” said owner Heather Mumma, who also owns B & B Homes in Effingham.
The property is currently zoned Non-Urban District and is used as farmland. Mumma’s petition requests a rezoning to Class R-3B, or a Two-Family Duplex Dwelling District.
Mumma said the single-family dwellings and duplex residences would be factory-built homes, like ones offered through B & B Homes. She said factory-built and modular homes are comparative to site-built homes in that appraisals and banking processes are similar.
The estimated cost for the future homes would be approximately $150,000 to $210,000 each, Mumma said. She does not plan, at this time, to have an entrance off of Jaycee Avenue into the subdivision.
Craig Beam of Effingham spoke in opposition of the rezoning petition. Beam resides in neighboring Sugar Mill Court.
Beam expressed concerns over poor drainage on Jaycee Avenue, roads that are not wide enough for the amount of traffic it has and the safety risk more residents and, therefore, more drivers may pose.
“Two pickup trucks can’t meet each other on the road unless they move over. Jaycee is usually under water every time it rains. There’s no drainage. This has been brought up before. The city knows about it. Now all of the sudden we want to bring between 30 and we’re not sure how many lots in there,” Beam said.
Beam also said Mumma has in the past purchased property near La Pasada Estates near Outer Belt West, where she has placed a manufactured home. He said Mumma has not yet sold this home, and he does not think similar properties will sell on the south end of Effingham.
Mumma said she uses the home near La Pasada Estates to market the types of homes her customers can purchase. It is being used as a display home, but Mumma said she’s held open houses at the location.
Another concern of Beam’s was the effect the subdivision could have on his own home’s value.
“If something was going to jeopardize the financial well-being of their property, the safety of their property, they’d object to it,” Beam said pointing to those attending the meeting.
Much like Beam, Effingham resident Darrel Starkey is concerned about the value of his property on Jaycee Avenue.
Starkey said he believes the subdivision would cause the value of his property to go down.
“One of my concerns is personal about my value of my property if the property that is going to be suggested and zoned across the street is less than what I’m owning right now, my value is higher than what they’re putting in. Therefore, my value is going down,” Starkey said.
The commission also heard from Starkey’s grandson, Eli Aden, and Veterans Drive resident John Cohorst in regards to their concerns over traffic in that area.
Before voting to approve a recommendation for rezoning, Commissioner Mark Thies said he felt the subdivision would aid the city in its housing shortage.
“One of the common threads we’ve had in these meetings since I’ve been on the commission is the need for housing. I do agree (that) the city has been struggling for years to come up with the additional housing, and I think this is an opportunity to provide it,” Thies said.
“I do believe that the quality that (Mumma) provides is going to be there. I can’t see voting against this proposal because of what I’ve heard tonight. I think that I’m convinced that we need to support it and make the change.”
Meanwhile, the commission also recommended a request by Village Square Mall Realty Holding LLC to replat the Village Square Mall property into two lots. If approved by the city council, lot 1 will be the general site of the Village Square Mall, and lot 2 would house Wabash Tire and Auto Repair.
Commissioners David Storm and Jeff Staser were not present.
In other matters, the commission:
• Approved a site plan revision for property at 2301 S. Banker St., owned by Effingham Storage Solutions. The company is building a storage facility at the location.
• Approved a site plan for a storage facility and warehouse at 1303 McGrath Ave., owned by Pyramid Marble.
• Approved a recommendation for rezoning of property located at 4 Woodbird Drive, owned by Brent and Kera Emmerich, from B-2 General Commercial to Class R-1 Single-Family Residence.
• Approved a recommendation for rezoning of property located at 15130 N. Hwy. 45, owned by the Mildred I. Stumeier Trust by Teresa Chenoweth, from Non-Urban to Class R-3B Two-Family Duplex Dwelling.
• Continued a public hearing on a petition for rezoning of property located at 302 High Street, where Tillman Infrastructure is proposing the construction of a wireless communications tower.
