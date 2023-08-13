EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Plan Commission held three public hearings regarding rezoning requests last week and each, if approved by the Effingham City Council, would allow for varying degrees of future residential development in the area.
The Plan Commission recommended the approval of two of the three requests while recommending the denial of one.
During the meeting Tuesday, the Plan Commission voted unanimously to recommend the approval of a petition to rezone property at 412 West Temple Avenue from R-2 single-family residence district to R-3D multiple-dwelling district.
Don Bushue of D & A Property Development LLC went before the board to testify during the public hearing in favor of the company’s petition to rezone the property with the intention of constructing an apartment building there with approximately eight units.
“We’d just like to have a good zone for future consideration of apartments,” said Don Bushue of D & A Property Development during a public hearing. “It would just help in the whole scheme of what we’re trying to develop there.”
Surrounding the property is a combination of single-family homes and a duplex, and located northeast of the property are apartments already owned by D & A Property Development LLC.
Effingham City Planner Greg Koester said during the hearing that although rezoning the property to R-3D multiple-dwelling district would not be in conformity with the city’s comprehensive plan because the area is zoned for low-density residential development, such a deviation would be justified due to the trend of the surrounding properties, including a property directly east that is already zoned multiple-dwelling district.
“The trend of development in the area with the multifamily dwellings and single-family attached with duplexes trend is at a higher density than what’s shown in the comprehensive plan,” Koester said.
“I think it’s a good plan,” Effingham Plan Commission Vice Chairman Dave Storm said. “I’d be in support of this. The properties that he’s maintaining now are looking very nice.”
In another move, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the denial of a petition to rezone a property at 800 South Fifth Street from R-2 single-family residence district to R-3D multiple-dwelling district.
Blake McWilliams, a real estate agent with RE/MAX Key Advantage Inc., went before the commission to testify in favor of the rezoning petition on behalf of himself and the property owner, Joyce Vandeveer.
The current building on the property resembles a single-family home and is being utilized as an “upstairs-downstairs” duplex. McWilliams would like to renovate the non-conforming residence and add up to two more units, each with one or two bedrooms, a full kitchen, a living room and a bathroom.
“It has been a duplex for as long as common knowledge exists on the property. So with the goal of making this property beautiful again, I would like to turn it to R-3D with the caveat I was going to add an additional unit or two within the property,” McWilliams said.
“As an agent, I see the hardest thing I find is finding housing for people nowadays, and I do believe that although two units isn’t going to make much of a difference, it does make a small difference toward the direction I think this community is needing,” he added.
Garrett Ziegler, who owns property just a couple parcels away from the property McWilliams is looking to develop, testified in opposition to the rezoning request, citing concerns of new buildings in the area, which is mostly zoned R-2 for single-family homes.
“I would hate to see a nice older house, but definitely in need of a paint job and other improvements, be torn down to build multi-unit apartments,” he said.
Ziegler recommended the commission consider rezoning the property to R-3B, two-family duplex dwelling district, instead to limit any further development on the property. He said he’s worried the zoning requested would allow for the construction of apartment complexes in what he calls a “sleepy part of town” by Bliss Park.
“And I want it to be that way forever,” Ziegler said. “There’s no precedent for it.”
McWilliams provided a rebuttal to Ziegler’s testimony, saying an R-3B zoning for the property would limit their ability to gain a return on the investments necessary to transform the property in a significant way.
“There wouldn’t be enough of a return for me to just leave it the way it stands. I don’t think, as Mr. Ziegler said, it will affect his property values,” he said.
He also noted that while the property has yet to be purchased, he does currently have a purchase agreement with a closing date of Sept. 1.
Koester noted that the requested rezoning of the property is not in conformity with the city’s comprehensive plan since the area is intended for low-density residential development.
Commissioners agreed rezoning the property to R-3D could create some problems and suggested rezoning the property to the more limited R-3C, which also allows for development of moderate-density multiple-family dwellings including apartments, might be more appropriate, whereas R-3D also allows development for community medical services, private clubs or boarding or lodging.
“I think 3D might be a little too broad.” Effingham Plan Commission member Michael McHugh said. “I think it might set a precedent in the area.”
Effingham Plan Commission member Cindy Vogel agreed R-3D is “very broad.”
“It’s definitely pretty far out there compared to everything else that’s around,” said Vogel. “C makes more sense.”
It was noted during the hearing the petitioner can bring back a request to rezone to R-3C.
Following a third hearing, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the approval of a petition to rezone a property owned by Brian Meyers at 605 West Jefferson Avenue from B-2 general commercial district to R-4 limited office and retail district.
“With R-4, it could be used as a multitude of different spaces,” Meyers said during the hearing. “The highest and best use would be to convert it to an up-and-down duplex with the bottom floor accommodating a three bedroom, one bathroom apartment and then the top floor accommodating a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment.”
Additionally, he said the building could be transformed into a “co-working” space on the bottom floor with living space above.
Near the building is The Pizza Man and some single-family residences. The area is primarily zoned B-2 general commercial district.
Koester testified that zoning the property R-4 would be neutral in relation to the city’s comprehensive plan due to the multiple uses that zoning allows.
“To summarize, the R-4 district is kind of the Swiss knife of zoning for our communities,” Koester said.
“It seems consistent,” Effingham Plan Commission Chairman Brian Hayes said.
Also during the meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve a site plan at 420 South Willow Street proposed by South Central FS Inc., which includes the demolition of a building for the construction of a feed store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.