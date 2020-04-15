EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Plan Commission this week unanimously approved two site plans for new locations for two local businesses.
The meeting was held via Zoom, and items involving preliminary and final plats and public hearings were postponed until the commission’s May 12 meeting. Those items include plats for the CSJJJ Subdivision and Spindler Subdivision and public hearings for rezoning of the Effingham Veterinary Clinic at 408 N. Keller Dr. and property owned by Diana and Adam Moon at 10420 and 10446 Kingwood Dr.
One site plan approved outlines a new facility for the I-70 Truck Center, which is currently located at 710 E. Rickelman Ave. The new site will be a 6.23-acre property at 2710 N. Third St. just north of B and L Machine and Design that is zoned M-1 light industrial.
City Planner and Subdivision Coordinator Greg Koester said the property owners are planning to construct a 29,100-square-foot building and will have 79 parking spaces. He said 79 spaces is required by the city for the site, but a waiver for that requirement would need written up because not all those spaces are striped.
“The city staff feels that this parking that they have shown is adequate for their proposed use,” Koester said.
Of the 79 proposed spaces, 18 will be striped, and 27 spaces will be striped for semitrucks and trailers in the back of the building. The remaining parking spaces on the south edge of the property will not be striped.
The site plan still requires the Illinois Department of Transportation’s approval of the access points and entrances to the property off of U.S. Route 45 as well as the drainage plan. The city will also need the owner’s and engineer’s signatures on the final site plan, the engineer’s signature and seal on the drainage study and the annexation of the property into city limits in addition to the parking requirement waiver.
The commission also approved a new site for Hetzel’s Overland Transport at 304 W. Airport Road. Hetzel’s Overland Transport is currently located at 815 S. Maple St. and is a privately owned trucking company.
Koester said the site is located east of Mette’s Cabinet Corner and the Air Park Storage units, and the Effingham County Memorial Airport is south of the location.
The 10-acre property is zoned M-1 light industrial, and Hetzel’s is proposing two buildings on the site. The building proposed for the south portion of the property will be a 16,448-square-foot office and small warehouse storage building that will accommodate 30 employees.
The second building will be a 50,000-square-foot warehouse that will house three employees. Koester said proposed are 33 striped parking spaces around the office building and 98 semitruck spaces near the larger warehouse.
Koester said the proposed entrance overlaps with the access point for the storage unit, so city staff would like to see that adjusted so there is no overlap. He said the city will also need to work with the county and the Federal Aviation Administration for specific portions of the plan.
“It is close to the Effingham County Airport, so we will be looking for the airport commission and the FAA to weigh in on the overall plan and height of the buildings,” Koester said.
The city and county will soon be jointly applying for a grant for roadwork on Airport Road, pending approval from the city council. Koester said the city will also have to obtain the county’s approval for access to Airport Road and vehicle weight on that roadway.
The plan also requires signatures of engineers and owners on the final site plan, the engineer’s seal and signature on the drainage study and annexation of the property into city limits.
