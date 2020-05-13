The Effingham Plan Commission this week recommended that city council rezone property adjacent to a veterinary office.
The commission approved the recommendation for a portion of property at 407 N. Henrietta St. and at 408 N. Keller Drive, which is the site of the Effingham Veterinary Clinic.
The commission heard from Dr. Dale Spindler in support of the petition during a public hearing for the petition to rezone the properties from Class R-2 Single-Family Residence District to B-2 General Commercial District; Spindler is a veterinarian with the Effingham Veterinary Clinic.
Petitioners Pravinchandra Shah and Kunjabala Shah and the Spindler and Gratz partnership also requested a special-use permit for the properties for a veterinary hospital, animal clinic, animal shelter or kennel in the B-2 General Commercial District.
Spindler said the rezoning and special-use permit would allow the Effingham Veterinary Clinic to move forward with an expansion of the clinic.
"That lot will be used for additional parking for the Effingham Veterinary Clinic," Spindler said. "We are wanting to add an additional 3,000 feet on the east side of our building to allow us to expand our services to our clients. We are outgrowing our current facility."
Spindler said the current facility is nearly 6,000 square feet, and should the rezoning be approved by the city council, building the expansion could begin and the clinic would look at hiring more doctors and staff.
City Planner and Subdivision Coordinator Greg Koester testified during the hearing that the portion of the subject property at 407 N. Henrietta St. is currently an unimproved residential back yard, and there are single-family homes along Henrietta Street. He said the future land-use map for the properties indicates it should be used commercially.
"I think it's an existing business. It's been there for a number of years, and I don't think the expansion will have an adverse affect on the neighborhood," Koester said.
The commission had previously recommended approval for the preliminary and final plats for the Spindler Subdivision in which the Effingham Veterinary Clinic is located.
The owner or developer of the property will need the signature of the engineer, surveyor and owner on the preliminary plat. On the final plat, the certificate of platting, Mylar of the final plat and the filing and recording fees must be submitted and the Illinois Department of Transportation needs to approve the roadway access.
Meanwhile, the commission also approved the preliminary and final plats for the CSJJJ Subdivision located at 2710 N. Third St. The site is the future location of the I-70 Truck Center.
The owners or developers are subject to the same requirements as those with the Spindler Subdivision.
The commission also postponed a public hearing to June 9 on property owned by Diana and Adam Moon at 10420 and 10446 E. Kingwood Drive. Koester said city staff has received several comments on the matter and want to wait until COVID-19 restrictions allow for the public to attend the meeting in groups of more than 10.
In other matters, the commission selected Brian Hayes to remain the commission chairman and Dave Storm to remain the vice chairman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.