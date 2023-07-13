EFFINGHAM — Amid Effingham’s housing shortage, the Effingham Plan Commission voted 3-2 to recommend the denial of a rezoning request that would allow a residential developer to build new townhouses at the end of Miracle Avenue.
The request was made by petitioner RLM Assets, LLC and owner GLD Holdings, LLC
Effingham Plan Commission Chairman Brian Hayes, Vice Chairman Dave Storm and member Cindy Vogel voted to recommend the denial of the request while members Clint Spruell and Kevin Gouchenouer voted to recommend the project.
Commission members Theresa Hillyer, Michael McHugh, Ken Wohltman and Mark Thies were absent for Tuesday’s meeting.
One of the managers of RLM Assets, Donna Pirkle, spoke in support of the request and responded to questions from members about the proposed development.
The roughly seven-acre property is currently zoned M1 light industrial and non-urban, and Pirkle claimed purchase of the property is contingent on the approval of rezoning the property to R3-D multiple dwelling district.
According to Pirkle, four people are on the waiting list to rent homes.
“Every day, if not every other day, people call in to inquire if we have any availability, and I constantly have to tell them no,” Pirkle said.
Pirkle referenced townhouses she and Quinn Pirkle already own at Merchant Street and Evergreen Avenue, and said she believes another development like that could help alleviate the city’s ongoing housing shortage.
“We’ve owned it for over five years, and it has become very apparent to us that Effingham, in our opinion, is in dire need of upscale rental property,” Pirkle said.
She told plan commissioners that the property off of Miracle Avenue, which is currently a bean field, is ideal for development because it is “off the main drag” and somewhat secluded – with trees on the back side of the proposed townhouses.
Pirkle said the development would consists of 15 buildings, each with eight 1,120-square-foot units.
The two-story townhouses would have two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs and a kitchen and half-bathroom downstairs.
She also described the planned units as “upscale,” referencing plans for bamboo wooden flooring, black appliances, a washer and dryer hookup and a built-in microwave.
According to Pirkle, rent for the townhouses would be between $1,050 and $1,150 per month, and a one-year lease would be required.
Additionally, she said the development would be pet friendly. The proposed name for the development is “Willow Ridge”.
“We’re here ready and willing to develop the property, and by not changing it, I think that Effingham will have missed an opportunity to ease the housing burden and will exacerbate the problem by waiting for a commercial business or light industrial to come along,” Pirkle said.
Storm asked Pirkle if Miracle Avenue would be the only point of access for the development, since Fourth Street doesn’t currently extend to the property.
“I’ve asked for a curb cut to be put in if and when that time comes in the future,” Pirkle said.
While Effingham City Planner Greg Koester responded to questions during the public hearing, he said despite the potential the residential development has to combat the current housing crisis, the city’s comprehensive plan aims to “maintain compatibility between development.”
Hayes was concerned the residential development would cause traffic issues and developmental conflict with the commercial zone.
“It just complicates things,” Hayes said. “My feeling is it’s inconsistent with the trend and has potential for conflict.”
Storm commended Pirkle for trying to bring a new residential development to Effingham, but said he shared some of the same concerns as Hayes and expressed further concern regarding the property’s proximity to the Early Learning Center, which is just south of Miracle Avenue.
“I do feel we are in the need for something like this, but I find there’s more negatives than positives, unfortunately,” Storm said. “If Fourth Street was there, I wouldn’t have such a big concern. I just think we need to protect our kids and protect the schools that they’re in.”
Spruell, however, supported the rezoning request.
“I would probably go the opposite way here,” Spruell said. “For me, Miracle Avenue’s got no traffic. I’ve driven down in there just to see this, and I don’t think there was another car that came that direction.”
Furthermore, Spruell said he believes the addition of the new townhouses could potentially spur the extension of Fourth Street, which could allow for another entrance into the development.
Effingham City Council will consider the recommendation when it meets next week.
In other matters, the plan commission voted unanimously to recommend the approval of a special permit requested by SHA Properties LLC for one, possibly two, mini warehouses at 2400 South Raney Street, which will be leased out to residents for storage use.
“I feel like this is something we need in our community,” said Shawn Fitzjarrald, who spoke in support of the request during a public hearing Tuesday.
“It’s a good project,” Storm said.
