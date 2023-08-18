COWDEN – After a year without Pioneer Days, the annual event in Cowden is back, with some changes. One is the name.

The Pioneer Days of Cowden will be Aug. 25 and 26. Previously, the event had been called Cowden Pioneer Days but an issue with the not-for-profit tax status under the prior name forced a new group of eight organizers to come up with a new one.

Pioneer Days of Cowden Committee President Amy Jones said the problem had to do with tax filing.

“When we went to apply for a new one, we couldn’t get that, so we had to get a new name,” she said.

In addition, Jones said the account to fund Pioneer Days was drained, so the traditional event wasn’t held last year. However, with the event approaching its 50th year in 2022, a Pioneer Days Christmas in the Park was held last year to mark the occasion.

Jones said she and other residents decided the traditional event needed to continue, especially after learning the old log cabins at the village park where the event is held – some dating to the mid-1800s – were in danger of being moved or torn down.

“The town was going to get rid of all the cabins out there. We formed this group to come up with the money to save those log cabins out at the park. We got a bunch of donations and everything,” she said.

Without money from Pioneer Days to fund their upkeep, the cabins were falling into disrepair. Thanks to retailer Boot City, Jones said the roofs on the cabins were replaced.

“Then we got this big idea that we would go ahead and have Pioneer Days this year,” said Jones.

A native of Cowden, Jones has attended Pioneer Days a number of times.

“That’s part of the reason why we wanted to save it is because we hated to see it go because we’ve all grew up with it,” she said.

The group began holding fundraisers to come up with money to have the event after starting from zero, according to Jones.

“We found out it’s very expensive to even put on,” she said.

Although the event will span two days — Friday and Saturday — instead of three, organizers have worked hard to include the staples of the event attendees had come to enjoy.

One of them is the rodeo, which will be held both nights as it had in the past, and after dwindling vendor attendance in recent years, Jones said 25-plus vendors have signed up to be at the event this year.

“We’re trying to keep it as close to the way it used to be as we possibly can,” said Jones.

Jones hopes the event will continue for years to come, but only if more people get involved.

“It’s a big undertaking and if we can’t get a lot more community support we won’t be able to continue it,” she said.