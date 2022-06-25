SHUMWAY — Tail draggers, biplanes and several small aircraft landed Saturday morning at the Shumway “Inner”national Airport for the Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 16 breakfast fly-in.
Pilots from around the state, Missouri and Indiana made their way to Shumway to enjoy a breakfast hosted by members of Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 16.
“I think we’re getting close to running out of sausage,” Doug McDevitt, EAA Chapter 16 president and pilot, said. “We are delighted with the turnout today.”
McDevitt and local pilot and EAA member Ken Wohltman kept the fires burning Saturday morning cooking up sausage for aviation enthusiasts and pilots.
In addition to the food, a unique biplane parked on the field caught the attention of several of the pilots.
Charles Taylor from Evansville, Indiana, flew in with a 1939 Staggerwing biplane that served in World War II. The unique feature of this airplane is the bottom wings are located forward of the top wings of the aircraft.
“This plane flew generals from 1942 through 1944,” Taylor said. “They started building these in 1932. This is serial No. 289.”
Taylor has flown the aircraft for a little over four years.
“Honestly, I’m the caretaker of it for the next generation,” he said. “I’m going to try and keep it in good flyable shape.”
Taylor said he visits at least six fly-ins every summer. When he isn’t flying his Staggerwing aircraft, he has a Cessna 195 tail dragger he likes to fly to such events.
“I like to go out on Saturday to breakfast or lunch and hang out with aviation people,” said Taylor. “I like looking at all of the airplanes and the choices people are making.”
He said some pilots don’t share their aircrafts with others.
“Sometimes, people park their aircraft inside like guys with cars and no one ever sees them,” he said. “I think they should be seen, enjoyed and flown.”
Taylor noted the Staggerwing aircraft he brought to Shumway has plenty of room for passengers.
“It will fly four people and has room for luggage. It has a big cabin,” he said.
He said it took pilot and aircraft builder Duane Burnett close to 20 years to restore the Staggerwing aircraft. Burnett, now deceased, plated on the cowling on both sides of the aircraft a cameo of Burnett’s wife, Fran, at the 1942 World’s Fair.
“She passed away a couple of years before the plane got finished,” Taylor said. “I would like to put one of them in shadowbox and give it to his daughter who sold me the plane.”
David Fleetwood of Bethalto flew his 1941 PT-17 Stearman biplane, tail dragger to Shumway from St. Louis Regional Airport located east of Alton.
“This was used as a trainer during World War II,” Fleetwood said. “For most of the war, this plane was located in Texas and I bought it from a museum in Valparaiso, Indiana, about 13 years ago and it’s been in Alton ever since.”
Fleetwood said the engine is 220 horsepower seven-cylinder radial.
“Most of the airplanes here today hold about six quarts of oil. This one takes about 4 1/2 gallons,” he said. “It’s just really a neat plane to fly. We like to get to these grass strips for the fly-ins. This is a wonderful plane for a grass strip.”
Shumway “Inner”national Airport has a half-mile-long grass runway that is 260 feet wide and takes up about 13 acres. The entire property, including the grass runway, is close to 38 acres.
Former chapter president and airport owner Jack Poff said a total of 53 aircraft landed Saturday for the fly-in, falling short of the fly-in record of 63. The breakfast served 280 people.
"We had a really good turnout," Poff said.
The next EAA Chapter 16 fly-in is scheduled for the last Sunday in August at Shumway “Inner”national Airport from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a lunch meal.
