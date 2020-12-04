Imagine tennis, but played on a court less than a quarter of the size, with solid paddles instead of rackets, and a hollow plastic ball with holes that looks like a wiffle ball.
That’s pickleball, a sport invented in the mid 1960s which some enthusiasts claim to be the fastest growing sport in the country.
The Effingham Park District announced Wednesday they will be looking into ways to upgrade the city’s pickleball facilities, thanks in large part to a local group of pickleball enthusiasts.
Since the sport made its way to Effingham, it has had a growing player base. Jim Hecht, a local businessman, was invited by his wife to come to an informal game session a few years ago.
“The next week, I went and immediately took to it,” said Hecht, “I’m a lover of the game.”
Hecht and two others, Matt Unkraut and Kelly McDevitt, are part of an informal group pushing for permanent pickleball courts in Effingham. The three players regularly play on the Effingham Park District’s pickleball courts, which are really tennis courts with temporary nets set up. Informal discussions about courts have been ongoing.
“I know it had been brought up. Finally, I said ‘We should go to the board,’” said Hecht. He reports that after he suggested it, he was volunteered to help persuade the board.
“We need to have some permanent in courts in Effingham some place,” Hecht told the Effingham Park District’s board on Wednesday. Hecht reports that the eight non-permament courts at Hendelmeyer Park frequently fill up with players.
Space limitations aren’t the only reason the group is pushing for permanent courts. Because pickleball is played with a relatively light ball, it can be subject to complications from winds, which can be solved with an indoors court or plastic sheets hung over fencing called windbreakers.
Communities throughout Central and Southern Illinois have recently started building courts. Last year, Marion, Illinois built a six court complex for pickleball, which some Effingham residents, like Unkraut, have attended. Teutopolis, Sigel, Mt. Carmel, Robinson, and Evansville, Indiana have all built new courts in the past few years.
“This is something we want to do,” said Effingham Park District Director Jeff Althoff at Wednesday’s meeting. “I’m willing to see what it takes.”
The District’s next concern is how to fund the improvements.
“We just did a tennis court at Evergreen and it was over $15,000,” said Althoff.
Hecht suggests that tournaments and corporate partnerships could be fundraising avenues.
“I know we could get a dozen sponsors,” Hecht said.
“It’s crazy how many people are our there,” said Althoff at the meeting. “We probably have more pickleball players, definitely in the mornings, than tennis players.” According to Hecht and Unkraut, a lot of those players are coming form out of town.
During discussion, board member Jason Semple offered a reminder that they should remember who pays for these kinds of projects.
“It’s great that people are coming to play, but it is the park district and people are paying taxes,” said Semple.
The Park District has faced challenges with regards to its finances recently due to the coronavirus pandemic. They canceled several programs during the spring and summer that usually bring in revenue for the body.
“We’re still in the black for right now, but the next few months will be interesting,” said Althoff. “By April, it might be a different situation.”
At the most recent meeting, the board approved the sale of $625,000 of bonds to finance several projects. $490,000 of that money will be used for debt certificates and the rest must be used for capital improvements, according to Althoff.
For the time being, the district is planning to resume normal operations after the winter.
In other Park District news:
• The Park District will be moving the outfield fence at McDevitt Field inward “in the next month or two” to create a shorter walkway between baseball diamonds at Community Park.
• The Skate Pond at Community Park, a land depression filled with water some winters, will be filled this year, pending enough days with freezing temperatures.
• The Workman Sports and Wellness Complex launched a “25 Days of Christmas” individual workout program for socially distanced workouts. They are still solidifying plans for online workout classes, pending a “firm commitment” from their instructors.
