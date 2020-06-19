Kim Logue was sitting outside during her lunch break when she saw a Facebook post seeking submissions for the Effingham Daily News Father’s Day photo contest. One photo in particular came to mind.
The photo is of her husband, Tony Logue, holding their toddler son, Jimmy, as he smells some flowers during a stop on a family vacation in Carmi to visit extended family.
“It’s one of my favorites. It’s such a sweet photo. Stop and smell the roses. That’s what I think about every time I see it,” said Kim.
The photo, which won first place, was actually taken 16 years ago.
Jimmy is now a St. Elmo High School Class of 2020 graduate. He is the youngest of Kim and Tony’s blended family — and the only boy and child of the couple, with a 10-year span between him and the youngest of his four sisters.
“His sisters joke he’s the favorite,” said Kim.
While the father and son do enjoy spending some time together, Kim said they “bump heads a lot,” which doesn’t surprise her.
“They’re a lot alike. They have the same attitude towards things,” she said.
Jimmy admits his father can be stern.
“He expects a lot from me,” he said. “But at the same time is a very loving, proud and generous father.”
“He has taught me what a good work ethic is by always being a great provider for our family and that I should always take responsibility for my actions,” he added.
Tony said he has always tried to instill in his children honesty and hard work.
“I have always had to work for everything I have and I want to see my children do the same,” he said.
In addition to teaching his children the value of work, Tony likes spending time teaching them fun things as well.
“I’m an avid horseshoe pitcher, so one of my favorite memories with my children is teaching them the game,” he said.
Other favorite memories include watching Jimmy play baseball and basketball throughout school.
Jimmy said some of his favorite memories with his Dad are going to St. Louis for the weekend and taking in a Cardinal game or going to a Monster Jam show, when he was younger.
But one trip to Florida in March they both found memorable. The trip marked the first time the family had been on a plane or to the ocean.
“I’m very thankful we were able to take him and a couple of his friends as it ended up being like a senior trip for them,” Tony said, referring to his son’s senior year being cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our trip to Florida in March will always be a great memory for me,” said Jimmy.
Jimmy said it’s hard to find time together when they aren’t all working, but when they do, he enjoys the simple things.
“I do enjoy going out to eat with my parents occasionally or just staying home and visiting with them,” he said.
Father’s Day at the Logue home in Farina is pretty typical, according to Tony.
“We are big on cookouts. So, we normally will have a family cookout and, of course, gifts for dad,” he said.
As a father, Tony said he tries to make the best decisions he can in order to raise decent humans.
Kim believes with Tony’s influence they have done just that.
“Jimmy is an exceptional kid,” she said.
