EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Plan Commission unanimously voted last week to recommend four residential properties along North Keller Drive be rezoned for commercial use.
The recommendation followed a lengthy public hearing during which neighboring residents voiced concerns about a petition to rezone 801, 805, 807 and 809 North Keller Drive from R-2 single-family residences to B-1 neighborhood shopping district. The petition was filed by Mary Kathleen Bonutti and John Poterucha, Daniel S. and Julie L. Wortman, Rick L. and Leslie Endebrock and Amy G. Mathis.
Jeffrey K. Speer of RE/MAX Key Advantage of Effingham testified in favor of rezoning the properties.
“Making the change to commercial is within the boundaries of the long-range comprehensive plan,” he said.
He said the change in zoning would allow the properties to mirror the businesses currently located across the street, including House of Guitars, Crossroads Bank and First Mid Bank and Trust.
“I think it is consistent to what needs to be done with this street (North Keller Drive),” he said. “My opinion is this is a good and just use and change for these properties as projected to be changed to B-1.”
Effingham City Planner Greg Koester told the commission the rezoning would be in step with the city's Comprehensive Plan for the property.
There was a question about buffering if the property were to be rezoned to B-1. Koester described the requirements to buffer or landscape the area to reduce noise.
Hickory Hill Subdivision resident Ann Thomas, who lives behind one of the residences petitioned to be rezoned, asked Koester if a large parking lot is put in the back if that would be a reason to add noise buffering.
“Yes, if they would put parking in the rear, we would definitely require the developers to have some kind of buffering,” Koester said. “We will work with the developer and the residents on that.”
Thomas said with all of the extra concrete she is concerned about flooding in her yard, noting over the winter she had flooding issues.
Koester said the developer would need to come up with a drainage plan for any new pavement so it doesn’t adversely affect the neighboring properties.
Hickory Hill Subdivision resident Larry Hines asked if there was a study determining the impact the requested zoning would have on the adjacent residential properties. Koester said one is not required.
“As my wife has explained, we are not in favor of this and this has been going on for about 10 years,” Larry Hines said.
Resident Nancy Reisner, representing multiple residents living in the Hickory Hill Subdivision, read a prepared statement.
“Our house along with other houses in the Hickory Hill Subdivision have yards that back up to the yards of the properties being rezoned. Our concerns lie not in the rezoning to B-1, but what will come later to the area once businesses purchase these properties and either use the homes as they presently stand for businesses or tear them down to build new structures,” Reisner said.
Reisner said Hickory Hill Subdivision dates back to the 1950s and is a self-contained residential neighborhood. One of the first concerns, she said, is buffering of noise from any future businesses opening along Keller Drive.
“We feel it is important that proper buffering is established between the backyards,” she said.
Whether the new commercial property owners would respect and maintain any buffers — either a berm, landscape or fence — also was a concern.
In addition, Reisner said flooding was already a problem in the subdivision, causing erosion, and worried the new businesses would potentially increase water runoff into subdivision properties.
She said residents also were concerned about business signage and that any lighting on a business parking lot be directed toward North Keller Drive and not the neighborhoods.
One of the petitioners, Julie L. Wortman, noted when Kmart came to Effingham the property owners living behind the business did not see a reduction in their property values. Wortman stressed the properties across the street from the petitioned properties are already zoned for commercial use.
“It seems as our city continues to grow this is only logical,” Wortman said. “It is my opinion that this would be beneficial to the city and would not hurt the residents who live in the surrounding area.”
The Effingham City Council will consider the commission's recommendation at its meeting Tuesday, May 17, at 5 p.m.
