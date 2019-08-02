EFFINGHAM — During a special Effingham Unit 40 Board of Education meeting this week, the board handled several personnel matters.
Hire were Lana Adams, as cafeteria monitor at South Side School; Renee Kihne, as an elemetary teacher at Early Learning Center; Stacey Walk, as a science teacher at Effingham Junior High School; Michael McDevitt, as a four hour bus driver; Kevin Hiatt, as a vocational tech teacher at Effingham High School.
Transferred was Allen Birch as a 5.15 hour bus driver.
Accepted the resignation of Todd Colesby, a custodian at EHS. Accepted the retirement of Sheryl Ingram-Conder, a paraprofessional and approved the leave of absence for Becky Daugherty.
