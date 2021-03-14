April 15 is Tax Day.
For some, that’s a frightening prospect. Navigating the tax code can at times feel byzantine to someone without any formal training in filing taxes.
Some people in Effingham aim to make the process less daunting.
Effingham Catholic Charities, based out of Teutopolis, offers free assistance to anyone making less than $60,000 per year. They will be offering the service Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until April 1. No appointment is necessary.
“They need to get all their tax information together — W2s, 1099s, dividends, whatever they got. Then they drop them off,” said Bob West, a volunteer who helped start the program in 2015.
Once they have all the necessary documents, a team of volunteers finds the right forms and fills them out on behalf of the person filing the taxes.
“When we’re done, we call them and go over their taxes,” West said.
The program is part of the IRS’ broader Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which certifies volunteer tax preparers to help people under a certain income threshold, who have disabilities, or who speak limited English.
West said he has seen firsthand how helpful the program has been.
“We had a single grandma who was taking care of four grandkids. She was paying $450 just to file her taxes,” he said.
The Catholic Charities program is staffed by six volunteers at any time including four certified tax preparers. Each preparation is reviewed by multiple preparers. In 2021, they’ve seen more people come in and ask for help than ever.
“This year I think we’re gonna break some records,” said West.
So far, the group has received information from over 160 people, with about 2 1/2 weeks left in their program. Last year, they helped 134 people with their taxes total. Just under half of the people Catholic Charities helped last year were seniors, though West said they work with people from many backgrounds.
“We have everybody. We have older, some younger,” said West. “Some it’s their first year working. Some are even in high school.”
The group’s director, Sister Carol Beckermann, has some theories about why more people are turning to them for help this year.
“It’s finances,” said Beckermann, pointing to the fact that for many paying someone to do their tax preparation isn’t an option.
“It’s less availability of tax preparers,” she added.
Beckermann was referring to the cuts to some programming offered to help people with low incomes do their taxes. The biggest shift this year came when Effingham’s AARP Tax-Aide program wasn’t offered.
The program had been hosted at the library for four years and offered assistance preparing income taxes to people regardless of age or income.
“Unfortunately, the volunteers who coordinated this service were older and vulnerable to COVID,” said Johnna Schultz, the library’s assistant director.
She added that they tried to gather more volunteers, but ultimately the program had to be cut.
CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation also offered tax preparation services to those with low income through their outreach offices, though they ended the service on March 12 this year. The program was staffed with volunteer labor, but this year they couldn’t put together the volunteers necessary to keep the program going, according to someone with the Effingham outreach office.
Even before they ended, they were seeing fewer people asking for help.
In addition to in-person tax help for low-income people, the IRS has a public-private partnership offering free federal tax filing to people making $72,000 per year or less, which they claim includes more than 70% of Americans. It is a service offered for free by private companies in partnership with the IRS. Even though the federal filing is free, the companies may charge you for any state income tax you file with them. More information about the IRS Free File program can be found on the agency’s website at irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free.
