Two people were injured in a single semi tractor-trailer rollover two miles north of Beecher City Thursday morning, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Robert E. White, 45, of Jackson was traveling northbound on Rt. 128 in a 1998 Peterbilt at 5:25 a.m. when the passenger-side trailer tires left the north side of the roadway. The Peterbilt then flipped over, slid off the north side of the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch.
The trailer contained 165 hogs at the time, but authorities did not release information on the condition of the pigs.
White and a male juvenile passenger were transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital by Rural Ambulance for treatment of injuries. White was charged with improper lane usage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.