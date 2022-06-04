EFFINGHAM — People gathered Saturday morning on the Effingham County Museum lawn in downtown Effingham for the second Effingham Farmers Market of the season.
Dianna Miller, who has served as the market's president the past four years, said after two years of COVID it was nice to see people getting out again.
“People are definitely getting back out,” Miller said.
Strawberries were in demand as several market-goers began showing up early Saturday for the weekly Effingham market.
“One of our strawberry vendors is out in the patch picking and transporting as fast as they sell them, ” Miller said about Five Acre Garden. “They started picking at 3 this morning. You can’t get any fresher than that.”
New this year is the option for food trucks and allowing local businesses to set up a table.
“Businesses would be able to hand out pamphlets or samples to tell people about their business,” she said.
Miller said there are new vendors this year and applications are still coming in.
Linda Landers of Heartville found bakery items offered at a table set up by Tress Funneman.
“I love coming out here,” Landers said. “I got some plants that were so reasonable and they have local honey – so, that’s great for people who want local honey.”
Landers is amazed at how many things were being offered at the market.
“They have a variety of things and that’s pretty cool,” she said. “I like coming here. I get to visit with some of my friends too.”
Cassy Stice of Effingham brought her 19-month-old son, Lincoln, with her to the market. She found a ring and some cup coasters at the market.
“I try to come to the market when I can. With two little ones, it’s not the easiest to get out,” Stice said. “I try to make it a priority. “
She likes to visit the market for a couple of reasons.
“I like the arts and crafts they sell at the market and I like the plants,” she said. “I really like the indoor plants like the succulents.”
Stice also likes the dog accessories they sell at the market.
“Last year I got bandanas for my dogs,” said Stice. “I got a Superwoman one for my girl dog and a Spiderman for my boy dog. We love it here.”
Jamie Vahling of Sigel brought her four daughters — 18-month-old Bernadette, 3-year-old Clara, 4-year-old Delia and 8-year-old Sarona — along with her 6-year-old son, Titus, to the market Saturday.
Her kids were spending some of the money they earned from a Popsicle stand they set up Friday for the citywide garage sale in Sigel.
“We came last week and we’re here this week,” Jamie Vahling said. “We’re going to shop as much locally as we can. Fresh food is always better.
Marcie Burford visited the market Saturday looking for some strawberries. But she also likes the variety of baked goods.
Bob Bray traveled from Altamont.
“This is a great thing. You couldn’t ask for a better location on the square,” Bray said.
Saturday was the first visit to the farmers market for Shelly Scott of Mattoon, who was in town over the weekend for a softball tournament.
“This is very nice,” Scott said.
The market features a “What’s at the Market This Week” Facebook post on Fridays at 1 p.m., allowing vendors to comment on what they will be offering at the market on Saturday morning.
The Effingham Farmers Market is every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through the month of October.
Anyone wishing to become a vendor at the Effingham Farmers Market should contact the organization. Farmers should email efm.farmers.rep@gmail.com while arts and crafts members should email efm.art.rep@gmail.com. All other inquiries should be made to the market president at effinghamfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.