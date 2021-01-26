The Effingham County Health Department received a shipment of COVID vaccines this week. Most of the shipment has been designated as “second dose” vaccines by the State so we can complete the vaccination series for the healthcare providers in Effingham County. The rest of our doses will go to individuals who live in Effingham County that are ages 65 and older.
The Effingham County Health Department will hold a clinic, Friday, January 29, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Effingham County Health Department for individuals 65 and older that live in Effingham County.
Starting 8 a.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021, we will begin taking appointments via a phone call only made to the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237. Please do not call for an appointment before then. You do not have an appointment until you are given an appointment time verification by one of our employees. Please be patient because we have received limited vaccine for first doses this week, but we anticipate getting additional first dose vaccines next week and we will set up a clinic then. At this time there is no wait list.
There will only be vaccine for each individual person with a fully confirmed appointment. Healthcare providers that received their first dose of COVID vaccine at the Health Department will receive a call to set up an appointment for their second dose of vaccine.
For more information on Coronavirus, visit dph.illinois.gov/COVID-19 or effcohealth.org
