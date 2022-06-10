A pen pal program at an Effingham school is gaining popularity. It encourages students to communicate with another generation.
Sacred Heart School is revisiting a program that allows children the opportunity to interact with church parishioners of another generation.
Students in the second grade class of Sacred Heart Grade school in January wrote a letter to their potential pen pal, Theresa Zumbahlen, according to Sacred Heart second grade teacher Rochelle Repking.
“It was really nice,” Zumbahlen said about the letter she received.
“The kids would get so excited every single time they got a letter,” Repking said. “We wrote back and fourth about four times. Actually, she wrote back to us before we wrote back to her.”
She said when the class first wrote Zumbahlen, the students told her a little about themselves.
“She wrote back, telling the students what she had in common with the students,” she said. “They thought that was really cool.”
Repking said most classes at Sacred Heart have two pen pals they write to. She said as the students enter the third grade this fall they will keep Zumbahlen as their pen pal.
Marcia Zumbahlen, Theresa Zumbahlen’s daughter, said her 86-year-old mom really enjoys being a part of the program. Marcia Zumbahlen is a developmental clinical neuropsychologist.
“She was so moved by the program that she invented and crafted a special gift for each child,” Marcia Zumbahlen said.
Theresa Zumbahlen said she made a Tic-Tac-Toe bag for each student and one for Repking. She said on front of the bag was the Tic-Tac-Toe game board and the pieces for the game could be carried inside the bag.
“She hand stitched each of their names into the back of each Tic-Tac-Toe game,” said Repking.
“It took a few days to make them,” Zumbahlen said. “I couldn’t buy them so I had to make them myself. I thought they would enjoy them. Second graders always like to get gifts.”
Repking said the students were really impressed with their gift. Theresa Zumbahlen visited the class with her son just before the end of the school year.
“They were all squealing and so excited, then they sat on the ground and started playing right away,” said Repking. “She definitely went above and beyond.”
“This is a good program allowing children to visit with the older people,” Theresa Zumbahlen said.
Zumbahlen’s daughter Marcia Zumbahlen was also impressed with the program.
“This story touched me because a simple school program not only built academic skill, but it built community,” Marcia Zumbahlen said. “It not only increased penmanship; it generated smiles, reduced loneliness and brought purpose. This program will not end when the school year ends. It will continue as kids use the gift my mother gave them all throughout the summer.”
Andrea Wright, communications director for Sacred Heart Parish, said the pen pal program is a school-wide program revisited from years past.
“I can remember participating in the program when I went to school here,” Wright said.
She said each class has at least two pen pals with members of the Parish.
“In the fourth grade class, one of the pen pals Mary Ellen Eversman sent back a book titled “Appleblossom the Possum,” then sent a stuffed possum for the kids to enjoy and adopted the animal as their class mascot,” she said.
“The pen pal program shows our kids and the older demographic that we are all a part of the Sacred Heart family,” said Billi Jansen, director of operations for the Sacred Heart Parish. “The program ties that piece together.”
Jansen said there was a reason a pen pal stays with the same class of students as the move to a higher grade level.
“We are creating that relationship by keeping the same pen pal as they move their way through Sacred Heart,” said Jansen. “This is a program we want to grow in future years. We are focusing on relationships and family – and building those bonds.”
