A 62-year-old Effingham man was injured Friday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said a vehicle driven by Kylee Hoelscher, 19, of Effingham, struck Craig Beam in the 100 block of Jaycee Avenue near the intersection of Fourth Street and Jaycee Avenue in Effingham at 8:04 p.m. McFarland said Beam was in the roadway when he was struck by Hoelscher's vehicle.
Beam was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital then airlifted to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
No citations have been issued pending an investigation.
