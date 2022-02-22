Many states already had restrictive or expansive laws in place prior to 2021. Among 23 states examined, below highlights some new voting laws approved following the 2020 election, and some that are proposed in 2022.
Restrictive voting laws
More strict ID or requirements to request and/or submit mail in ballots:
• Passed: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, Texas, Alabama, Michigan (vetoed), Pennsylvania (vetoed)
• Proposed: Minnesota, New Hampshire, Missouri, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio
Limits the number or availability of drop boxes:
• Passed: Georgia, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin (vetoed)
• Proposed: Georgia, Ohio
Shortened deadline to apply for absentee ballots:
• Passed: Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, New York, Oklahoma
• Proposed: Ohio
Prevents private funds or donations to elections offices:
• Passed: Tennesse, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan (vetoed)
• Proposed: Alabama, Oklahoma
Expanded voting options
Expand early voting access:
• Passed: Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Oklahoma , Illinois
• Proposed: Alabama, Tennessee
Extend access to absentee ballot submissions:
• Passed: Alabama, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania
No-excuse voting:
• Passed: New York (voter rejected)
• Proposed: Alabama, Mississippi (died)
— Data collected from Brennan Center research and CNHI statehouse reports
