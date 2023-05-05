I became a nurse because I have always been passionate about helping others. I knew I wanted to pursue a career in health care from a young age.
However, doubt set in through the years, and I talked myself out of following the health care field. I graduated college with a degree in special education and taught in a local school for four years.
But health care remained in the back of my mind the entire time. After having my first son and dreading returning to teaching after maternity leave, I decided it was time to make a change. I investigated different options, all within the health care field.
Finally, I decided to pursue nursing school, and I am so happy I made that choice. Nursing is not just a job; it is a calling, and I feel privileged to make a difference in people’s lives every day at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
To be a nurse means to be selfless, putting the needs of others before your own. It means working long hours under stressful conditions while maintaining a positive attitude. It means communicating effectively with patients and their families, providing them with comfort and reassurance during difficult times.
As a nurse, I can provide compassionate care to patients who are often at their most vulnerable. Whether administering medication, providing emotional support, or simply listening to their concerns, being there for my patients brings immense satisfaction.
Nursing also offers endless opportunities for personal and professional growth. I genuinely enjoy how each shift brings different challenges and learning opportunities.
In conclusion, becoming a nurse has been one of the best decisions of my life. It has allowed me to fulfill my passion for helping others while providing me with a gratifying and rewarding career path.
