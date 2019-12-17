One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 1:30 p.m. Monday two miles south of Edgewood.
The Illinois State Police reported that a grey 2012 Honda Accord driven by Twila Linville, 24, Bement, was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 at milepost 143 behind a semi when it lost control on the snow and ice-covered roadway striking a guardrail and a white 1999 Kenworth truck tractor, driven by Eliseo Romero, 62, of Houston,Texas, before coming to rest on the shoulder.
Ruth Lowry, 25, of Sadorus, a passenger in Linville’s vehicle, was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.