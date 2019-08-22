A passenger was injured in an accident on Interstate 70, two miles east of Effingham Thursday.
Illinois State Police reported an eastbound 2017 Freightliner pulling a semitrailer, driven by Jeffrey W. Schlieve, 53, of Bristow, Oklahoma, was slowing at milepost 101 to come to a stop due to traffic backup from a prior accident. A white 2004 Chevrolet pickup pulling a 2003 Everest camper, driven by David A. Kallweit, 65, of Lansing, Michigan, was traveling behind the Freightliner, failed to stop, and struck the rear of the semitrailer. The accident occurred at 1:25 p.m.
The passenger of Kallweit's vehicle, Leanne M. Kallweit, 57, of Lansing, Michigan, was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham, for treatment.
