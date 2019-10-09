A motorcycle passenger was injured Tuesday when the bike she was on struck a deer on the interstate, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Christopher D. Marlow, 45, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was traveling northbound on a 2013 Harley Davidson at 5:57 p.m. on Interstate 57 near milepost 154 south of Effingham. A deer ran onto the roadway from the east in front of Marlow, and he was unable to avoid striking the animal.
After striking the deer, the motorcycle overturned, ejecting both Marlow and passenger April D. Marlow, 40, also of Terre Haute, Indiana.
April Marlow was transported to Carle Hospital in Champaign via Air Evac for treatment of injuries.
