Petitions are circulating to deny executive clemency and parole for Aaron Hyche, the killer of Illinois State Police Trooper Layton Davis. He is scheduled for a hearing Aug. 26 before the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.
By an 11-2 vote last year, the board rejected parole for Hyche, who fired the shots that killed Davis on March 18, 1976, during a traffic stop on Interstate 57 near Effingham. It granted parole to James Taylor, Hyche's accomplice, by an 8-5 vote. Eight was the minimum number of votes needed for parole.
A press release issued by the Effingham County Sheriff's Office on Thursday says:
On March 18, 1976, Illinois State Police Trooper Layton Davis conducted a traffic stop on Aaron Hyche and his accomplice. Trooper Davis was unaware he had just stopped two violent fugitives from Chicago. During the encounter Trooper Davis was fatally shot by Aaron Hyche.
A witness stopped on scene to render assistance to Trooper Davis and was shot at as well. Hyche and his accomplice ﬂed the scene to a rural Efﬁngham area, where their car became disabled and when a female college student stopped to offer assistance, they kidnapped her and carjacked her vehicle.
They forced the kidnapped female into the back seat, where she remained until law enforcement managed to stopped the ﬂeeing vehicle in the Olney, Illinois area.
This August 26, 2021, the Aaron Hyche Case, Number C68880, will be presented to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Prisoner Review Board.
We, the citizens of the State of Illinois, petition the Honorable J.B. Pritzker, Governor of Illinois, and the Illinois Prisoner Review Board as follows:
First, that the Governor deny executive clemency to Aaron Hyche for the murder of State Trooper Layton Davis.
Second, that the Prisoner Review Board deny parole to Aaron Hyche for the murder of State Trooper Layton Davis.
We are currently placing petitions in certain locations so the general public can access them to do their part by signing the petitions to help keep Murderer Aaron Hyche in prison.
Petition forms will be placed in the lobbies of the Efﬁngham County Sheriff's Ofﬁce, Efﬁngham City Police Department, Fayette County Courthouse, Richland County Sheriff's Ofﬁce, Marion County (Salem) Sheriff's Office, and the Jasper County Courthouse.
Petitions need to be signed and returned by Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
Your support in this matter will be greatly appreciated.
Retired Illinois State Police Sergeant and currently Efﬁngham County Deputy Ron Will.
